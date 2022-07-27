Spoon Cereals Happy Gut Granola Mpl & Cinnamon 350G

Amazing, high quality and healthy!
I'm a big fan of Spoon granolas, it's the only brand I buy. The happy gut was a welcome addition for me, as it's a subject I've recently become interested in. No inflammatory oils, really high quality ingredients and super tasty. Yay!
Long time fan of Spoon Cereals but the Gut granola is my new go to favourite!
Quality product and very versatile
Way better and not one dimensional like your average granola, low sugar and actually has texture, not powdery in the slightest. You can taste all the ingredients as they're in their whole form and everything is plentiful. Good in milk but I love it on Ice cream or yogurt as it retains it's crunch. Worth the price as a little leaves you satisfied, so it will last you a while. I also follow a low Fodmap diet so the added live cultures really help.
Love this granola!
This is my favourite granola, it’s sweet (but not too sweet) and got the perfect crunch. Goes so well with yoghurt and fruit. Highly recommend!
Fantastic taste!
Tastes fantastic!