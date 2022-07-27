We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Spoon Cereals Happy Gut Granola Mpl & Cinnamon 350G

5(5)Write a review
Spoon Cereals Happy Gut Granola Mpl & Cinnamon 350G
£4.00
£1.15/100g

Product Description

  • Happy Gut Granola
  • Keep in Touch
  • Share your breakfast on social @spooncereals #buildyourbowl
  • Sign up to our newsletter for offers, news and interesting things sent out weekly spooncereals.co.uk
  • A diverse mix of grains, seeds, fruit and nuts, packed full of fibre and millions of live cultures for a delish bowl of granola that will keep you and your gut happy.
  • A classic flavour with a touch of maple syrup and cinnamon for sweetness.
  • Spoon is on a mission to make breakfast better: better ingredients, better for you, better for the planet.
  • Our Happy Gut granola has been created with quality and diversity of ingredients in mind. Made with 11 different super grains, nuts, seeds and fruit (the prebiotics), we're helping you on your way to a diet that's rich in fibre and variety for a healthy gut, body and mind.
  • And if you're wondering why we've added millions of live cultures to our granola - we know you're busy so we'll keep it quick - prebiotics work in harmony with these cultures to keep your gut feeling at its best.
  • Get gut educated on why the live cultures in our granola can contribute to a healthy immune system. Scan for the science.
  • We hope you'll love it!
  • Annie & Jonny
  • No Small Talk Before Breakfast
  • High in Fibre
  • Gluten Free
  • Live Cultures Inside
  • Made with super grains, nuts, seeds and fruit for a healthy gut, body and mind
  • Gut Health
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 350G
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Gluten-Free Wholegrain Oats (46%), Chopped Dates, Hulled Buckwheat, Sunflower Oil, Chicory Fibre, Walnuts, Coconut Chips, Millet Grains, Sunflower Seeds, Yellow Linseed, Brown Linseed, Pumpkin Seeds, Maple Syrup (2%), Puffed Amaranth, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon (0.2%), GanedenBC30® (Bacillus Coagulans GBI-30 6086), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of other Nuts and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains 7 portions of 50g

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable Film. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Spoon Cereals,
  • Studio 5,
  • 305A Goldhawk Road,
  • London,
  • W12 8EU.

Return to

  • Spoon Cereals,
  • Studio 5,
  • 305A Goldhawk Road,
  • London,
  • W12 8EU.
  • www.spooncereals.co.uk
  • @spooncereals

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g (%*)
Energy2377kJ/569kcal1189kJ/285kcal (14%)
Fat25g13g (18%)
Of which Saturates6.4g3.2g (16%)
Carbohydrate66g33g (13%)
Of Which Sugars11g5.6g (6%)
Fibre13g6.7g
Protein13g6.3g (13%)
Salt0.02g0.01g (0%)
Pack contains 7 portions of 50g--
*Reference intake for an average adult (8400kJ/2000 kcal)--
5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Amazing, high quality and healthy!

5 stars

I'm a big fan of Spoon granolas, it's the only brand I buy. The happy gut was a welcome addition for me, as it's a subject I've recently become interested in. No inflammatory oils, really high quality ingredients and super tasty. Yay!

Long time fan of Spoon Cereals but the Gut granola

5 stars

Long time fan of Spoon Cereals but the Gut granola is my new go to favourite!

Quality product and very versatile

5 stars

Way better and not one dimensional like your average granola, low sugar and actually has texture, not powdery in the slightest. You can taste all the ingredients as they're in their whole form and everything is plentiful. Good in milk but I love it on Ice cream or yogurt as it retains it's crunch. Worth the price as a little leaves you satisfied, so it will last you a while. I also follow a low Fodmap diet so the added live cultures really help.

Love this granola!

5 stars

This is my favourite granola, it’s sweet (but not too sweet) and got the perfect crunch. Goes so well with yoghurt and fruit. Highly recommend!

Fantastic taste!

5 stars

Tastes fantastic!

