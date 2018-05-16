New
Snowman Christmas Eve Hamper
Product Description
- Ceramic mug, one pair of blue and white striped stretch socks, hot chocolate flavour drink powder, marshmallows and candy canes.
- The Snowman and the Snowdog. Christmas Hamper.
- Hot Chocolate & Mini Mallows.
- Marshmallows not suitable for vegetarians.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Use hot chocolate flavoured powder immediately after opening. Protect Marshmallows from heat, light and moisture.
Preparation and Usage
- Before first use wash mug in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly.
- Mug suitable for dishwasher and microwave use.
Warnings
- Ceramics are fragile, inspect regularly and do not use if damaged.
- One pair of stretch socks, one size.
- Composition: 98% polyester, 2% elastane.
- KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE
Recycling info
Packing. Recycle
Return to
- IG Design Group UK Ltd.
- Howard House, Howard Way, Newport Pagnell MK16 9PX,
- United Kingdom
Safety information
Ceramics are fragile, inspect regularly and do not use if damaged. One pair of stretch socks, one size. Composition: 98% polyester, 2% elastane. KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE
- Ceramic mug.
- One pair of blue and white striped stretch socks.
- Hot chocolate flavour drink powder.
- Marshmallows.
- Candy canes.
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Beef Gelatin, Corn Starch
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place. Use hot chocolate flavoured powder immediately after opening. Protect Marshmallows from heat, light and moisture.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|1424 kJ
|341 kcal
|Fat
|0.5 g
|of which saturates
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|79 g
|of which sugars
|59 g
|Protein
|3.5 g
|Salt
|0.03 g
Ingredients
Sugar (67%), Glucose Syrup, Water, Natural Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place. Use hot chocolate flavoured powder immediately after opening. Protect Marshmallows from heat, light and moisture.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|1650 kJ
|388 kcal
|Fat
|0.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.0 g
|Carbohydrate
|97 g
|of which sugars
|80 g
|Protein
|0.0 g
|Salt
|0.0 g
Ingredients
Sugar, Whey (Milk), Corn Syrup Solid, Non-fat Dry Milk, Cocoa Powder (processed with alkali) (5%), Salt, Stabiliser (Cellose Gum), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place. Use hot chocolate flavoured powder immediately after opening. Protect Marshmallows from heat, light and moisture.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|1527 kJ
|365 kcal
|Fat
|0.8 g
|of which saturates
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|85 g
|of which sugars
|68 g
|Protein
|5.8 g
|Salt
|1.6 g
