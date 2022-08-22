We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cave Des Roches Coteaux D'aix En Provence 75Cl

2.8(4)Write a review
image 1 of Cave Des Roches Coteaux D'aix En Provence 75Cl
£7.50
£7.50/75cl

Per 125ml glass

Energy
357kJ
86kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 286kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Cave des Roches Coteaux d'Aix en Provence, Appellation d'Origine Protégée, Product of France
  • A dry, fruity rosé with flavours of juicy red berries & delicate citrus fruit from the vineyards of Provence.
  • ©2022
  • Wine of France
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Castel Freres

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Wine Maker

Thomas Castet

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cinsault, Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were mechanically harvested in early September. The harvest takes place in the morning when the temperature is cooler in order to preserve the flavour of the grapes.

History

  • In Provence, the production of Rosé has always been an art, a way of life. The climate, terroirs, grapes all come together to provide this very special wine

Regional Information

  • The Côteaux d'Aix are situated in the South-East of France. The region specialises in rosé wine. The vineyard of Provence enjoys exceptional sunshine. The hot summers are moderated by the "mistral" a cool wind specific tothe region, giving a wide variety to the wine.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produce of France, Bottled in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled with salads or seafood.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy286kJ / 69kcal357kJ / 86kcal
Alcohol9.86g12.325g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

This Rose is a light wine, ideal as an aperitif or

4 stars

This Rose is a light wine, ideal as an aperitif or possibly with a fish course. I will buy some more sometime.

Awful Rose Wine come on Tesco !!!!

1 stars

Watery tasteless rose wine ! do-not buy . Was sent this bottle as an alterative BUT no will not buy again pored down the sink as could nit drink it !!!!

A taste of summer!

5 stars

Be transported to the south of France with this fabulous Rose! Crisp and dry , with loads of flavour and only 12% abv, this is the taste of summer! Great taste, great value.

Awful

1 stars

Don’t waste your money on this dreadful wine

