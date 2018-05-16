We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 6 Mini Coquille St Jacques 90G

£4.50
£5.00/100g

One mini coquille

Energy
121kJ
29kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.9g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

high

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 862kJ / 207kcal

Product Description

  • Scallops in a cream, mature Cheddar cheese and white wine sauce, topped with a parsley breadcrumb in a natural scallop shell.
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Scallop (Mollusc) (20%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whole Milk, White Wine, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Fish Stock [Maltodextrin, Plaice (Fish), Coley (Fish), Salt, Water, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Onion Concentrate, Pepper Oil], Shallot, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, Parsley, Salt, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Potato Starch, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best results cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200ºC / Fan 180ºC / Gas 6 12-13 mins Place shells on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Made using scallops caught in the South-West Atlantic.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

90g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mini coquille (14g**)
Energy862kJ / 207kcal121kJ / 29kcal
Fat13.5g1.9g
Saturates7.3g1.0g
Carbohydrate12.0g1.7g
Sugars2.9g0.4g
Fibre0.5g<0.1g
Protein9.1g1.3g
Salt0.95g0.13g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 90g typically weighs 84g.--

Safety information

