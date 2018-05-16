Tesco Finest 6 Mini Coquille St Jacques 90G

One mini coquille
Typical values per 100g: Energy 862kJ / 207kcal
Product Description
- Scallops in a cream, mature Cheddar cheese and white wine sauce, topped with a parsley breadcrumb in a natural scallop shell.
- Scallop shells filled with succulent scallops in creamy white wine sauce and topped with crisp parsley breadcrumb.
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Scallop (Mollusc) (20%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whole Milk, White Wine, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Fish Stock [Maltodextrin, Plaice (Fish), Coley (Fish), Salt, Water, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Onion Concentrate, Pepper Oil], Shallot, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, Parsley, Salt, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Potato Starch, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best results cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200ºC / Fan 180ºC / Gas 6 12-13 mins Place shells on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Made using scallops caught in the South-West Atlantic.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
90g e
Nutrition
|Per 100g
|One mini coquille (14g**)
|Energy
|862kJ / 207kcal
|121kJ / 29kcal
|Fat
|13.5g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|7.3g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|12.0g
|1.7g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|9.1g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.95g
|0.13g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 90g typically weighs 84g.
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
