Forest Feast Roasted Salt & Vinegar Nut Mix 120G

Product Description
- Forest Feast Rstd Salt & Vngr Nut Mix 120g
- A lip-smacking mix of Colossal Cashews, Almonds, Peanuts, Pecans & Jumbo Pumpkin Seeds, all slow roasted with hand-harvested Sea Salt & Cider Vinegar.
- A classic done brilliantly.
- Original snack explorers
- With Sea Salt Crystals and Cider Vinegar
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts (36%), Cashew Nuts (31%), Almonds (16%), Salt & Vinegar Seasoning (Cider Vinegar Powder, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Jumbo Pumpkin Seeds (4%), Pecan Nuts (3.5%), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- Our roastery also handles other Nuts & Sesame Seeds. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Warnings
- WARNING: Remember small children can choke on nuts & seeds.
Name and address
- Kestrel Foods Ltd.,
- Unit 8 Carn Drive,
- Portadown,
- Co. Armagh,
- BT63 5WJ.
Return to
- enquiries@forestfeast.com
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2330kJ /557kcal
|Fat
|46.3g
|Of which Saturates
|4.5g
|Carbohydrates
|18.8g
|Of which Sugars
|4.4g
|Fibre
|7.3g
|Protein
|21g
|Salt
|1.26g
Safety information
WARNING: Remember small children can choke on nuts & seeds.
