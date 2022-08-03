Quaker Oat So Simple No Added Sugar Strawberry Porridge 8Pk 260G
Each 32.5g sachet with 180ml of semi-skimmed milk contains
- Energy
- 870kJ
-
- 206kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.4g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 9.3g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.30g
- 5%of the reference intake
low
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1573 kJ
Product Description
- Strawberry Flavour Microwaveable Oats with Dried Strawberries and Sweetener
- Sustainably Grown British Oats*
- *Find Out More at www.QUAKER.co.uk
- Helps Lower Cholesterol for a Healthy Heart†
- +Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect.
- Donating Millions of Bowls to School Breakfast Clubs**
- **QUAKER is pledging 3.4m bowls to UK breakfast clubs each year with magic breakfast
- Keeping Little Fires Burning
- We've been partnered with the Magic Breakfast charity since 2009 - donating millions of bowls of QUAKER to school children who might otherwise start the day hungry. Because we think the littlest tummies have the brightest fires inside.
- In partnership with magic breakfast fuel for learning
- - Delicious strawberry flavoured porridge oats with naturally sourced sweetener and irresistible chunks of real strawberry - perfectly sweet and full of flavour.
- - All the flavour, no added sugar
- - Made with sustainably grown, 100% wholegrain oats
- - Simply add milk, microwave, give it a stir, then dig in
- - Quaker Oat So Simple sachets are a fast, convenient way of making ideal porridge in only two minutes
- - Hearty, honest, tasty goodness that feeds your body, and so much more
- - Helps lower cholesterol for a healthy heart
- - Recycle the box
- For over 140 years, the Quaker family has been producing deliciously nourishing breakfasts from the mighty oat. Established in 1877 by Henry Parsons Crowell, Quaker Oats was created with the belief that everyone, everywhere should have access to good nutrition. There is a wide range of delicious Quaker breakfast solutions that are perfect for every unique schedule. Whether you're preparing a warming bowl of porridge topped with your favourite toppings at home or enjoying Quaker Oats So Simple before your morning meeting, there's a delicious Quaker breakfast to suit your morning ritual.
- Oat beta-glucan 3.1g per 100g. Each serving (32.5g) contains 33% of the 3g of oat beta-glucan suggested per day.
- "QUAKER," Oat So Simple and the QUAKER Man Device are registered trademarks.
- © QUAKER Oats 2022
- Quaker's Quality Promise Our Best Oats
- Ready in 2 Mins
- 100% Whole Grain
- With Naturally Sourced Sweetener
- No Added Sugar
- Pack size: 260G
- No Added Sugar
Information
Ingredients
QUAKER Wholegrain Rolled Oats (86%), Sweetener (Erythritol), Dried Strawberry Pieces (2%), Salt, Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain: Wheat, Barley, Milk and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before: See side of packStore in a cool dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains 8 servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- QUAKER Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
- EU: QUAKER Oats,
Return to
- QUAKER Quality Promise
- We're here to help.
- QUAKER.co.uk
- UK 0800 0324490
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am-5pm
- Consumer Care,
- QUAKER Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
Net Contents
260g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 32.5g
|Per 32.5g¹ (%*)
|Energy
|1573 kJ
|511 kJ
|870 kJ
|-
|373 kcal
|121 kcal
|206 kcal (10%*)
|Fat
|7.0 g
|2.3 g
|5.4 g (8%*)
|of which Saturates
|1.3 g
|0.4 g
|2.4 g (12%*)
|Carbohydrate
|64 g
|21 g
|29 g
|of which Sugars
|2.0 g
|0.7 g
|9.3 g (10%*)
|Fibre
|8.1 g
|2.6 g
|2.6 g
|Protein
|9.6 g
|3.1 g
|9.4 g
|Salt
|0.31 g
|0.10 g
|0.30 g (5%*)
|This pack contains 8 servings
|-
|-
|-
|¹With 180ml of semi skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.