Naked Ultimate Noodles Japanese Style Chicken 90G

Very tasty, however, add MSG.
By far the best of the 3 "ultimate" flavors Tesco sells right now, the flavors are unique, tasty and very hard to get bored of. Although as always with these they still require that "pop" MSG can give which they purposely leave out, I'd always recommend adding a sprinkle of MSG to these. In particular this one, as I'd give it a 5 out of 5 with MSG in mind. All in all very tasty still and very easy to make, and there is no clear "funk" which'd make you think it was vegetarian.
Fast tasty noodles
Really surprised that this quick and easy snack food was so tasty will definitely be buying again.