Clubcard Price

Walkers Baked Cheese & Onion Crisps 6 X 22G

3.2(5)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Baked Cheese & Onion Crisps 6 X 22G
£1.75
£1.33/100g

Each inner pack contains:

Energy
405kJ
96kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
2.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1840kJ

Product Description

  • 6 x Cheese & Onion Flavour Baked Potato Snack
  • To find out more about how we care for our spuds and our planet, visit www.walkers.co.uk.sustainability
  • - Delicious baked Walkers crisps with a classic cheese and onion flavouring
  • - Baked for extra crispy crunchiness
  • - Walkers Oven Baked contain 50% less fat than regular potato crisps
  • - Enjoy on-the-go or packed into a lunchbox
  • - Each multipack contains 6 individual packs
  • Great tasting Walkers crisps, big on flavour with 50% less fat**
  • Made with our finest quality ingredients, this range is Baked and never fried with all the great flavour you love from Walkers and 50% Less Fat**.
  • Perfect to bring a tasty crunch to your lunch.
  • At Walkers we have brought moments of delicious crunchiness & smiles to everyone in Britain since 1948.
  • So, when life gives you potatoes... bake crisps
  • H. Walker
  • ** than regular potato crisps
  • WALKERS, and the WALKERS Logo, are registered trademarks ©2022.
  • Big on Flavour
  • 96 Kcal 405kj
  • Never Fried
  • Great Baked Taste
  • This range is baked, never fried
  • 100% quality ingredients
  • Fresh taste guaranteed
  • No added MSG, artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 132G

Information

Ingredients

Potato Flakes, Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Cheese & Onion Seasoning, Sugar, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Sunflower Oil, Colour (Annatto Norbixin), Cheese & Onion Seasoning: Whey Permeate (from Milk), Salt, Sugar, Flavouring (contains Milk), Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Whey Protein (from Milk), Garlic Powder, Dried Cheese (0.1%) (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Colour (Paprika Extract, Annatto Bixin), Skimmed Milk Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

6 x 22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 22g(%*) Pack
Energy1840kJ405kJ(5%*)437kcal96kcal(5%*)
Fat13g2.8g(4%*)
of which saturates1.4g0.3g(2%*)
Carbohydrate72g16g
of which sugars7.3g1.6g(2%*)
Fibre6.2g1.4g
Protein6.1g1.3g
Salt0.89g0.20g(3%*)
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
View all Multipack Crisps & Snacks

Not quite as tasty as before pack change

4 stars

I have been buying these baked crisps for a long time and would have given 5 stars but for the fact that since changing the packaging (and reducing the pack size) the ones I have eaten so far have not quite had that wonderful Walkers flavour. I have only tried 2 packs so far so hopefully this may change and they will be as tasty as before.

For me, better in taste than the real thing!

5 stars

I'm not actually into searching for reduced fat but these just came up, and I didn't even know they were reduced calories till I saw it on the packaging! Believe it or not, I think they actually taste better and really love them so would definitely recommend them!! Love them, order now and enjoy!

crunchier and less fat than "ordinary" crisps. Ful

5 stars

crunchier and less fat than "ordinary" crisps. Full of flavour - I am addicted!!!!

I agree, this is now ridiculous. -3g and way incre

1 stars

I agree, this is now ridiculous. -3g and way increased prices. Won’t be buying it anymore.

Keep on with the shrinkflation and we'll be paying

1 stars

Keep on with the shrinkflation and we'll be paying for a bag of fresh air soon enough....

