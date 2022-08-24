Walkers Baked Cheese & Onion Crisps 6 X 22G

Not quite as tasty as before pack change
I have been buying these baked crisps for a long time and would have given 5 stars but for the fact that since changing the packaging (and reducing the pack size) the ones I have eaten so far have not quite had that wonderful Walkers flavour. I have only tried 2 packs so far so hopefully this may change and they will be as tasty as before.
For me, better in taste than the real thing!
I'm not actually into searching for reduced fat but these just came up, and I didn't even know they were reduced calories till I saw it on the packaging! Believe it or not, I think they actually taste better and really love them so would definitely recommend them!! Love them, order now and enjoy!
crunchier and less fat than "ordinary" crisps. Full of flavour - I am addicted!!!!
I agree, this is now ridiculous. -3g and way increased prices. Won’t be buying it anymore.
Keep on with the shrinkflation and we'll be paying for a bag of fresh air soon enough....