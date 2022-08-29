Bio&Me Super Seedy Nutty Prebiotic Granola 360G

A wholesome and crunchy granola with plenty of see
A wholesome and crunchy granola with plenty of seeds and nuts and all-round goodness for your gut.
Healthy and delicious
The combination of seeds, nuts and oats make a really tasty granola. It's healthy and feel good. Lovely with fruit and yoghurt.
Delicious Granola
Delicious granola which makes for a very satisfying breakfast. I love the combination of oats, seeds and nuts in this granola.
Great start to the day
A great list of healthy ingredients makes this granola very favourable and it tastes great too. It's not overly sweet so I like to add some flavoured yoghurt with it, which also makes the most of the different textures, rather than drowning it in milk.
Great tasty healthy granola. There is a generous number of nuts in the mix which gives it a great crunchy texture. Ate it with milk and some fresh fruit which tasted fantastic. Only downside is small size of the box which makes it lower value for money. It is a healthy, tasty granola at the pricier end of the spectrum.
A delicious, quality granola
I have tried all of the Bio and Me Granola and this one is my absolute favourite. It is packed full of goodness - nuts, seeds, oats and more. It has a wonderfully crunchy texture and is very filling. It tastes great with milk but also with natural yogurt. I would definitely recommend trying this product.
Tasty granola but a bit chewy
I quite enjoyed bio and me super Seedy and Nutty granola. It's full of goodness but I found it a bit hard to chew even when soaken in milk for a while.
I like it. This combination is healthy and also tasty. With some milk is a healthy breakfast.
Hard to eat and boring
I was recommended this by a friend but it was a big disappointment. Boring dry and not enjoyable to eat. Won't be buying again.
Healthy Prebiotic Plant Based
Very tasty and nutty. I found it delicious and wholesome. Almost as good as the one I make at home. Good for the gut an added bonus.