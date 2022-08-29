We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bio&Me Super Seedy Nutty Prebiotic Granola 360G

4.5(18)Write a review
Bio&Me Super Seedy Nutty Prebiotic Granola 360G
£3.70
£1.03/100g

Product Description

  • Seed and Nut Gut-Loving Prebiotic Granola
  • Bio & You
  • Healthier & happier biome = healthier & happier you.
  • Inside Knowledge
  • Did you know that your gut health has been linked to the health of many other organs like your heart and brain?
  • Super Seedy & Nutty Gut-Loving Prebiotic Granola, Created by The Gut Health Doctor.
  • Good for your Gut*.
  • At Bio&Me, we believe that eating deliciously diverse foods is key to good gut health. Packed with 15 fabulous fruits, vegetables, wholegrains, legumes, nuts and seeds, our prebiotic granola gives your biome the diversity it loves to help it thrive.
  • Created by The Gut Health Doctor
  • Your biome is central to the community of trillions of microbes including good bacteria that live within you. It's totally unique to you and it works hard to keep you healthy. You can look after your biome by eating plenty of plant-based foods - the more the merrier!
  • Prebiotic*
  • High in Fibre
  • No Added Sugar
  • 15 plant-based foods
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian
  • Dr.M.Rossi
  • Dr Megan Rossi, BSc phD RD
  • Please recycle me!
  • 1/3 of your daily fibre
  • Crunchy
  • It's what's on the inside that counts!
  • No added sugar
  • Great for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 360G
  • No added sugar
  • No added salt
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (37%), Seeds (15%) (Sunflower, Pumpkin, Hemp, Brown Linseed, Chia), Dates, Vegetable Fibres (Chickpea, Maize), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Skin On Almonds (4%), Chicory Root Fibre, Dried Carrot, Puffed Sorghum, Skin On Hazelnuts (3%), Quinoa, Puffed Chickpeas, Vanilla Bean Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Simply seal the bag, pop in the box (remember to tuck down the lid for freshness) and store in a cool, dry spot. It's best eaten within a month, but we doubt it'll last that long!Best Before: See base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dr Megan's Top Tip
  • Aim to eat 30 diverse plant-based foods a week for good gut health.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bio&Me,
  • Department of Delicious Diversity,
  • 1 Castle Drive,
  • Chester,
  • CH4 7HL.

Return to

  • It's super important to us that you're happy with your purchase. If you have any questions, drop us an email at hello@bioandme.co.uk. We'll sort things out for you as soon as we can.
  • www.bioandme.co.uk
Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 60g Serving† RI Per Serving
Energy 1934 kJ1160 kJ
-463kcal278 kcal14%
Fat 20.9g12.5g18%
of which saturates 2.6g1.6g8%
Carbohydrates48.3g29.0g11%
of which sugar9.9g5.9g7%
Fibre 14.0g8.4g28%
Protein 13.3g8.0g16%
Salt 0.04g0.02g<1%
†Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
RI = Reference Intake---
18 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

A wholesome and crunchy granola with plenty of see

5 stars

A wholesome and crunchy granola with plenty of seeds and nuts and all-round goodness for your gut.

Healthy and delicious

5 stars

The combination of seeds, nuts and oats make a really tasty granola. It's healthy and feel good. Lovely with fruit and yoghurt.

Delicious Granola

5 stars

Delicious granola which makes for a very satisfying breakfast. I love the combination of oats, seeds and nuts in this granola.

Great start to the day

4 stars

A great list of healthy ingredients makes this granola very favourable and it tastes great too. It's not overly sweet so I like to add some flavoured yoghurt with it, which also makes the most of the different textures, rather than drowning it in milk.

Great tasty healthy granola. There is a generous n

4 stars

Great tasty healthy granola. There is a generous number of nuts in the mix which gives it a great crunchy texture. Ate it with milk and some fresh fruit which tasted fantastic. Only downside is small size of the box which makes it lower value for money. It is a healthy, tasty granola at the pricier end of the spectrum.

A delicious, quality granola

5 stars

I have tried all of the Bio and Me Granola and this one is my absolute favourite. It is packed full of goodness - nuts, seeds, oats and more. It has a wonderfully crunchy texture and is very filling. It tastes great with milk but also with natural yogurt. I would definitely recommend trying this product.

Tasty granola but a bit chewy

4 stars

I quite enjoyed bio and me super Seedy and Nutty granola. It's full of goodness but I found it a bit hard to chew even when soaken in milk for a while.

I like it. This combination is healthy and also ta

4 stars

I like it. This combination is healthy and also tasty. With some milk is a healthy breakfast.

Hard to eat and boring

1 stars

I was recommended this by a friend but it was a big disappointment. Boring dry and not enjoyable to eat. Won't be buying again.

Healthy Prebiotic Plant Based

4 stars

Very tasty and nutty. I found it delicious and wholesome. Almost as good as the one I make at home. Good for the gut an added bonus.

1-10 of 18 reviews

