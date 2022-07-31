We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Merchant Gourmet Jamaican Grains & Pulses 250G

image 1 of Merchant Gourmet Jamaican Grains & Pulses 250G
£2.00
£8.00/kg

Each 125g Serving Provides:

Energy
711kJ
169kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
3.8g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

low

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.83g

medium

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 569/135

Product Description

  • Jamaican-Style Grains & Pulses
  • Find more recipes at merchant-gourmet.com
  • We have an appetite for change; to help save the planet one delicious plant-based meal at a time.
  • Join us on our mission by enjoying this fiery mix of wholegrain rice, pearl barley and bulgur wheat, with mixed beans, quinoa and coconut cream, all flavoured with a blend of herbs and spices inspired by the Jamaican cuisine.
  • Good to know
  • - High in fibre
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Plant-based simplicity
  • High in Fibre
  • Chilli rating - 3
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 250G
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Wholegrain Rice (18%) (Water, Wholegrain Rice), Cooked Pear Barley (11%) (Water, Pearl Barley), Cooked Bulgur Wheat (9%) (Water, Bulgur Wheat), Cooked Kidney Beans (8%) (Water, Kidney Beans), Cooked Black Beans (8%) (Water, Black Beans), Cooked Pinto Beans (8%) (Water, Pinto Beans), Cooked Quinoa (7%) (Water, Quinoa), Coconut Cream (6%), Onion, Red Pepper, Tomatoes, Scotch Bonnet Jerk Paste (3.5%) (Water, Spices (Coriander Seed, Black Pepper, Pimento, Ginger, Scotch Bonnet Chilli, Cassia), Salt, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Parsley, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Burnt Sugar), Vegetable Oil (contains Sunflower Oil and/or Rapeseed Oil), Thyme, Lime Juice, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Salt

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and eat within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Simple to prepare
  • Squeeze the pouch to loosen the grains.
  • For best results, heat through in a pan with a dash of water. Otherwise, tear a 2cm opening at the top and microwave for 45s at 900w or simply enjoy them cold.

Number of uses

Serves 2 (125g per serving)

Name and address

  • Merchant Gourmet UK,
  • Freepost Merchant Gourmet Limited,
  • London.
  • Merchant Gourmet EU,
  • 4 Wildflower Way,
  • Boucher Road,

Return to

  • Merchant Gourmet UK,
  • Freepost Merchant Gourmet Limited,
  • London.
  • Merchant Gourmet EU,
  • 4 Wildflower Way,
  • Boucher Road,
  • Belfast,
  • BT12 6TA.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (as sold)
Energy569/135
Fat3.0g
of which saturates1.5g
Carbohydrate20g
of which sugars1.6g
Fibre5.9g
Protein3.9g
Salt0.66g
Forget what is looks like and just enjoy the taste

4 stars

Despite the stodgy looking appearance (agree with other reviewer on this point), we thought it tasted rather nice. It worked really well with our Jamaican Jerk Chicken as it is kinda sweet more than savoury, but then had a subtle heat to it as well. Will be buying again.

Not very pleasant in either appearance or taste

2 stars

I'm not a vegetarian or a vegan but I do like grains and pulses. On the lookout for a different type of quick and easy lunch I purchased this product along with two other varieties. It smelled OK as it was cooking in the microwave but on opening the packet the impression was one of a ball of dark red stodge (and yes, I had separated the grains prior to cooking). It simply did not look appetising and the taste wasn't all that great either. It doesn't bode well for the other varieties I bought, but I will try to give an objective assessment when I have eaten them. They may be OK for those with dietary restrictions but otherwise, meh!

Delicious!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! It’s just hot and spicy enough for me, with a good kick without blowing my head off. I will get it again and experiment with using it in different dishes. It would be great for stuffed peppers or squash or as a side dish on its own.

