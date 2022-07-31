Merchant Gourmet Jamaican Grains & Pulses 250G

Forget what is looks like and just enjoy the taste
Despite the stodgy looking appearance (agree with other reviewer on this point), we thought it tasted rather nice. It worked really well with our Jamaican Jerk Chicken as it is kinda sweet more than savoury, but then had a subtle heat to it as well. Will be buying again.
Not very pleasant in either appearance or taste
I'm not a vegetarian or a vegan but I do like grains and pulses. On the lookout for a different type of quick and easy lunch I purchased this product along with two other varieties. It smelled OK as it was cooking in the microwave but on opening the packet the impression was one of a ball of dark red stodge (and yes, I had separated the grains prior to cooking). It simply did not look appetising and the taste wasn't all that great either. It doesn't bode well for the other varieties I bought, but I will try to give an objective assessment when I have eaten them. They may be OK for those with dietary restrictions but otherwise, meh!
Delicious!
Absolutely delicious! It’s just hot and spicy enough for me, with a good kick without blowing my head off. I will get it again and experiment with using it in different dishes. It would be great for stuffed peppers or squash or as a side dish on its own.