Tesco 12 Mini Chicken Kievs 360g

£3.50
£0.97/100g

1 chicken Kiev

Energy
254kJ
61kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 875kJ / 210kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken bites with a cream and garlic filling, coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Why not add this mini classic to your buffet selection this Christmas. These mini Kiev bites are coated in a crispy golden breadcrumb filled with a rich and creamy garlic filling, the perfect addition to your party this year.
  • TENDER & CREAMY Chicken bites with a creamy garlic filling, coated in breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (51%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Garlic Purée, Skimmed Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Pea Fibre, Maize Starch, Parsley, Salt, Yeast, Chicory Inulin, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sugar, Dextrose, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 24-26 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 chicken Kiev (29g**)
Energy875kJ / 210kcal254kJ / 61kcal
Fat12.1g3.5g
Saturates2.5g0.7g
Carbohydrate9.6g2.8g
Sugars0.8g0.2g
Fibre2.0g0.6g
Protein14.5g4.2g
Salt0.58g0.17g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 360g typically weighs 348g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

