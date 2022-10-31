Tesco 12 Mini Chicken Kievs 360g
1 chicken Kiev
- Energy
- 254kJ
-
- 61kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.5g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.17g
- 3%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 875kJ / 210kcal
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped chicken bites with a cream and garlic filling, coated in breadcrumbs.
- Why not add this mini classic to your buffet selection this Christmas. These mini Kiev bites are coated in a crispy golden breadcrumb filled with a rich and creamy garlic filling, the perfect addition to your party this year.
- TENDER & CREAMY Chicken bites with a creamy garlic filling, coated in breadcrumbs
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (51%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Garlic Purée, Skimmed Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Pea Fibre, Maize Starch, Parsley, Salt, Yeast, Chicory Inulin, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sugar, Dextrose, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 24-26 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British and EU chicken.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
360g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 chicken Kiev (29g**)
|Energy
|875kJ / 210kcal
|254kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|12.1g
|3.5g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|2.8g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|14.5g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.17g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 360g typically weighs 348g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
