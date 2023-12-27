We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rimmel Thrill Seeker Extreme Black Mascara 8Ml

4.2(217)
Want lashes that Thrill?Rimmel London Thrill Seeker Mascara. Bold volume to thrill, gravity-defying length, and weightless definition.From the UK's #1 make up brand, Rimmel's NEW viral Thrill Seeker mascara delivers a whipped, creamy formula that's charged with lash-loving panthenol to leave your eyelashes feeling softer, smoother and stronger. Layer up for the lash look you seek. Stay fearlessly clump-free and smudge-proof all day.Live the London look.
Bold volume & lash lengthening mascaraAll-day wear that stays clump-free & smudge proofCharged with lash-loving panthenolCreamy, whipped formulaHourglass shaped brush grabs every lash
Pack size: 8ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Acrylates Copolymer, Glyceryl Stearate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Glycol, Stearic Acid, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire de Carnauba, Triethanolamine, Polyethylene, Propylene Carbonate, Lecithin, Synthetic Wax, Oleic Acid, Alcohol Denat., Benzyl Alcohol, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Phenoxyethanol, Panthenol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Simethicone, Propylparaben, Xanthan Gum, Trisodium EDTA, Potassium Sorbate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Ammonium Hydroxide, [May contain +/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499)]

Preparation and Usage

Step 1: Swipe on Thrill Seeker Mascara from root to tip in a zig zag motion.Step 2: Layer it up to achieve bold volume and outlandish length.

