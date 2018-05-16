We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Costa Coffee The Big Caramel Latte 750Ml

Costa Coffee The Big Caramel Latte 750Ml
£3.00
£4.00/litre

A 250ml serving contains

Energy
520kJ
123kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
2.5g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
14g

high

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy for: 100 ml

Product Description

  • Caramel flavoured coffee drink with milk and Costa® Signature blend coffee. Ultra heat treated.
  • We've been serving great coffee with our legendary Signature Blend since 1971. So, whether it's a little pick-me-up just for you or you're feeling generous enough to share, you can savour every delicious sip of our rich, smooth and creamy Caramel Latte… because we know that you know great coffee makes life just that little bit sweeter.
  • Caffeine content: 37.3 mg/100 ml
  • Smooth & Creamy
  • RFA stamp
  • Strenght scale - 3
  • GMO free
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk 75%, Coffee 22% (Water, Coffee Extract**), Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonates), Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings incl. Caffeine, **Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Oats, Peanuts, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best before: See bottle neck. Store cool and dry. Once opened keep in fridge and consume within 5 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for Use:
  • Best served chilled. Shake it up and enjoy.

Number of uses

750ml = 3 x 250ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • CCEP GB,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • CCEP GB,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Net Contents

750ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesfor: 100 mlfor: 250 ml (%*)
Energy:208 kJ / 49 kcal520 kJ / 123 kcal (6%)
Fat:1 g2.5 g (4%)
of which saturates:0.7 g1.8 g (9%)
Carbohydrate:7.2 g18 g (7%)
of which sugars:5.7 g14 g (16%)
Protein:2.9 g7.3 g (15%)
Salt:0.1 g0.25 g (4%)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)--
