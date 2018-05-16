Costa Coffee The Big Caramel Latte 750Ml

A 250ml serving contains
- Energy
- 520kJ
-
- 123kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.5g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 14g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.25g
- 4%of the reference intake
low
low
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy for: 100 ml
Product Description
- Caramel flavoured coffee drink with milk and Costa® Signature blend coffee. Ultra heat treated.
- We've been serving great coffee with our legendary Signature Blend since 1971. So, whether it's a little pick-me-up just for you or you're feeling generous enough to share, you can savour every delicious sip of our rich, smooth and creamy Caramel Latte… because we know that you know great coffee makes life just that little bit sweeter.
- Caffeine content: 37.3 mg/100 ml
- Smooth & Creamy
- RFA stamp
- Strenght scale - 3
- GMO free
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
Semi-Skimmed Milk 75%, Coffee 22% (Water, Coffee Extract**), Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonates), Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings incl. Caffeine, **Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- Free From: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Oats, Peanuts, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Best before: See bottle neck. Store cool and dry. Once opened keep in fridge and consume within 5 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for Use:
- Best served chilled. Shake it up and enjoy.
Number of uses
750ml = 3 x 250ml servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- CCEP GB,
- UB8 1EZ.
Return to
- CCEP GB,
- UB8 1EZ.
Net Contents
750ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|for: 100 ml
|for: 250 ml (%*)
|Energy:
|208 kJ / 49 kcal
|520 kJ / 123 kcal (6%)
|Fat:
|1 g
|2.5 g (4%)
|of which saturates:
|0.7 g
|1.8 g (9%)
|Carbohydrate:
|7.2 g
|18 g (7%)
|of which sugars:
|5.7 g
|14 g (16%)
|Protein:
|2.9 g
|7.3 g (15%)
|Salt:
|0.1 g
|0.25 g (4%)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
