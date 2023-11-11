Winalot Small Dog Classic Meals Dog Food Pouches In Gravy 12X100g

Complete Pet Food for Small Adult DogsJames BartholomewAbout the artistSince 1992, James has worked as a contemporary landscape, seascape and animal painter. He has a strong reputation within the British contemporary art market and his recognisable 'loose and energetic' style haks gained widespread acclaim.jamesbartholomew.co.ukFor further information please go to: www.winalot-dog.co.uk
Our Story at WinalotWe believe dogs are our everyday heroes, whether it's making us laugh, keeping us fit or being our favourite companion, they are all heroes to us.That's why since 1927 we've been passionate about providing dogs up down the country with hearty, nutritious meals.Winalot Everyday Heroes Since 1927Meet Bella, Our Very Special MalteseShe love coming home after a brisk walk to be served delicious Winalot. Nothing less will do.Each bowlful is expertly made & perfect for the fussiest of palates.We love to see her lick the bowl clean!Tasty, Bitesize pieces.What more you ask for?#BellaapprovesFeeding Since 1927 GreatnessWinalot Small Dog range has been specifically designed with bite size chunks for small mouths.It's the food that generations of dogs grown up with, because day after day, it never fails to hit the spot.After all it's a dog's life.
Specially made for your small dog100% Complete & BalancedBitesize PiecesNo Added Artificial Colours Flavours or PreservativesMade with natural ingredients
Pack size: 1.2KG
Net Contents
12 x 100g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Feeding Guide:Recommended Daily AmountAdult Dog weight (kg): 1 to 5 kg; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 2 to 6; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 1 to 2; g Dry Dog: 15 to 75Adult Dog weight (kg): 5 to 10 kg; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 6 to 9; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 2 to 3; g Dry Dog: 70 to 120These amounts are averages based on moderately active small dogs at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted accordingly.Serve at Room TemperatureClean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.* The mixed feeding guidelines tables has been calculated using the Bakers® Small dog rich in beef with country vegetables.
4 x With Chicken, Carrots & Green Beans4 x With Lamb, Rice & Carrots4 x With Beef, Potatoes & Peas
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (of which Beef 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Vegetables (0.8% Dehydrated Potatoes equivalent to 7.2% Potatoes and 0.8% Dehydrated Peas equivalent to 7.2% Peas), Various Sugars, Minerals, *Ingredients from Natural Origin
Storage
Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituens
|Moisture
|80%
|Protein
|10.5%
|Fat content
|3%
|Crude ash
|1.8%
|Crude fibres
|1.2%
|Nutritional Additives:
|IU/kg:
|Vit. A:
|1158
|Vit. D3:
|160
|Taurine:
|530
|3b103:
|(Fe: 14)
|3b202:
|(I: 0.4)
|3b405:
|(Cu: 1)
|3b503:
|(Mn: 1.9)
|3b605:
|(Zn: 20)
|Additives
|-
|mg/kg:
|-
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (of which Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Carrots equivalent to 5.4% Carrots and 0.6% Dehydrated Green Beans equivalent to 5.4% Green Beans), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Ingredients from Natural Origin
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (of which Lamb 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Cereals (1% Uncooked Rice equivalent to 6% Cooked Rice), Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Carrots equivalent to 5.4% Carrots), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Ingredients from Natural Origin
