Tesco Finest Coleslaw 500G

This product's currently out of stock

1/8 of a pack

Energy
558kJ
135kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
13.0g

high

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 885kJ / 215kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded cabbage, carrot, onion and chives in a crème fraîche mayonnaise.
  • Crunchy shredded vegetables in a crème fraîche and chive mayonnaise.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cabbage (40%), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Water, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Chive, Lemon Juice, Salt, Single Cream (Milk), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (63g)
Energy885kJ / 215kcal558kJ / 135kcal
Fat20.7g13.0g
Saturates1.8g1.1g
Carbohydrate5.3g3.3g
Sugars4.2g2.6g
Fibre1.4g0.9g
Protein1.1g0.7g
Salt0.28g0.18g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Had with salad very tasty would buy again good price too

For a shop bought coleslaw it was pretty good

