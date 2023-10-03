We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Skin Republic 3 Retinol Under Eye Patch 9.6G

Vegetarian

SKIN REPUBLIC 3 RETINOL UNDER EYE PATCH 9.6G
Brightness-boosting Retinol helps brighten dark circles and visibly improve the appearance of pigmentation. Serum infused gel patches rich in anti aging actives help smooth skin texture and visibly reduce fine lines. Enriched with Vitamin B5 to soothe skin. Eyes appear younger and well rested.Skin Republic is a scientifically formulated, dermatologist tested range combining the latest advances in skin care with natural plant extracts. Concentrated nutrient rich ingredients nourish and hydrate, helping you maintain healthy looking, glowing skin.These under eye patches and packaging are biodegradable. The concentrated'hydrating serum delivers essential nutrients to the skin for younger looking eyes.Contains 3 pairs of under eye patches.
Brighten age-defyDermatologist TestedBiodegradable 3 ApplicationsBrighten dark circlesSuper-charged with Retinol to reduce the signs of aging for younger looking eyesPlumps fine lines for smooth makeup applicationNot Tested on a AnimalsParaben FreeVegetarian Friendly
Pack size: 9.6G

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Sodium Polyacrylate, Sorbitol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Polyacryic Acid, Cellulose Gum, Octyldodecanol, Kaolin, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Allantoin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Aluminum Hydroxide, Bellis Perennis Flower Extract, Brassica Oleracea Italica Extract, Butylene Glycol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter Extract, Convallaria Majalis Extract, Disodium EDTA, Ethyl Hexanediol, Fragaria Chiloensis Fruit Extract, Glycine Soja Seed Extract, Jasminum Officinale Flower Extract, Lecithin, Leontopodium Alpinum Flower Extract, Lilium Candidum Flower Extract, Niacinamide, Opuntia Coccinellifera Fruit Extract, Oryza Sativa Extract, Panthenol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Seed Extract, Punica Granatum Fruit Extract, Pyrus Malus Fruit Extract, Retinyl Palmitate, Rose Extract, Sambucus Nigra Flower Extract, Sesamum Indicum Seed Extract, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Extract, Tartaric Acid, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tremella Fuciformis Extract, Ubiquinone, Vaccinium Angustifolium Fruit Extract, Retinol, Ascorbic Acid, Malus Domestica Fruit Extract, Pyrus Malus (Apple) Seed Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77491, CI 77891, Parfum/Fragrance

Produce of

Made in Korea

Number of uses

Contains 3 pairs of under eye patches.

Net Contents

9.6g

Preparation and Usage

Directions1. Cleanse skin.2. Place one patch below each eye area.3. Wear for 30 minutes.4. Remove patches. Do not rinse.5. As the skin has a 4-week regeneration period it is most effective when used twice a week for the first month and then as required.6. To ensure skin compatibility, it is advisable to test a small area of the under eye before use. Patches are individually packed in pairs to retain essence and are to be used immediately after opening. Store remaining patches in a cool, dry place. For external use only.

