Muller Corner Banana Yogurt With Chocolate Flakes 124G

Yummy yogurts
Lovely rich and creamy banana yogurt topped off with chocolate cornflakes what more can you want. My boys love them and its great when they are on offer.
This has always been one of our family favourites. Great taste
Possibly the best yet
Another great flavour in the muller corner range of yogurts. My whole family absolutely loves them and this banana yogurt with chocolate flakes is my favourite.
it's got everything covered
loved every mouthful ! Wished it had fewer calories, but as a treat now and then it is well worth it
My favourite-delicious banana yogurt with chocolaty flakes. Impression of slightly smaller amount of flakes.
Delicious.
Always lovely. Smooth banana yoghurt over chocolate covered flakes. Long use by date. A favourite since childhood.
My favourite and now my husband has tried it (his favourite not available) he likes it too.
best flavour
Used to like these but not as nice as they used to be.Will not buy again
Yeah great