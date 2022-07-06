We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Muller Corner Banana Yogurt With Chocolate Flakes 124G

Muller Corner Banana Yogurt With Chocolate Flakes 124G
£ 0.70
£0.56/100g
Product Description

  • Banana yogurt with milk chocolate coated cornflakes (8%)
  • Müller Corner are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote, crunchy chocolate or granola! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.
  • Source of Protein
  • No Artificial Preservatives, Sweeteners, or Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 124G
  • Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Banana Purée (4%), Maize Flour, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent: Acacia Gum, Lactose (Milk), Coconut Oil, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Whey Powder (Milk), Barley Malt (Gluten), Stabiliser : Pectinas, Salt, Acidity Regulator : Citric Acid, Colour: Carotenes

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Wheat (Gluten), Nut and/or Egg traces. Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

124g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100g)
Energy572kJ (136kcal)
Fat4.8g
of which saturates3.0g
Carbohydrate18.0g
of which sugars15.2g
Protein4.5g
Salt0.22g
Calcium110mg (15% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
Yummy yogurts

5 stars

Lovely rich and creamy banana yogurt topped off with chocolate cornflakes what more can you want. My boys love them and its great when they are on offer.

This has always been one of our family favourites.

5 stars

This has always been one of our family favourites. Great taste

Possibly the best yet

5 stars

Another great flavour in the muller corner range of yogurts. My whole family absolutely loves them and this banana yogurt with chocolate flakes is my favourite.

it's got everything covered

5 stars

loved every mouthful ! Wished it had fewer calories, but as a treat now and then it is well worth it

My favourite-delicious banana yogurt with chocolat

5 stars

My favourite-delicious banana yogurt with chocolaty flakes. Impression of slightly smaller amount of flakes.

Delicious.

5 stars

Always lovely. Smooth banana yoghurt over chocolate covered flakes. Long use by date. A favourite since childhood.

My favourite and now my husband has tried it (his

5 stars

My favourite and now my husband has tried it (his favourite not available) he likes it too.

best flavour

5 stars

best flavour

Used to like these but not as nice as they used to

2 stars

Used to like these but not as nice as they used to be.Will not buy again

Yeah great

5 stars

Yeah great

