Tesco Italian Inspired Espresso Coffee Beans 1Kg

Tesco Italian Inspired Espresso Coffee Beans 1Kg
£9.00
£0.90/100g

Product Description

  • Roasted coffee beans. 100% Arabica.
  • With dark chocolate & spice notes. The Rainforest Alliance works to conserve biodiversity and helps ensure more sustainable livelihoods by transforming land use practices, business practices and consumer behaviour. www.rainforestalliance.org
  • Rich & Intense
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 2 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make the perfect cup of coffee:

    • Grind your coffee beans to suit your coffee maker.
    • Cafetière's need a coarse grind whilst filter and espresso machines require a finer grind. 
    • Use one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per person - you can make it more if you like it stronger. 
    • In a cafetière coffee is best brewed for 3 to 5 minutes and an espresso machine should take around 20 seconds to pour.
    • Suitable for cafetières, filter machines, moka pots and percolators. Please refer to your machine manufacturer's guidelines for further instructions.

Number of uses

55 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Disappointing

2 stars

Bought this replace my usual brand Starbucks Dark Espresso. It totally lacks body and flavour even when using double the amount we would use with Starbucks. Disappointing.

