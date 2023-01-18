Hartley's Sour Cherry Jelly 125G

Duh! They’re sour !
You have to be really dumb for marking something labelled as sour low for being you guessed it! Sour! Don’t listen to the wet noodles these are amazing end of.
Not an enjoyable taste / flavour !
I didn't enjoy these , they were FAR too sour to actually eat them . A real artificial flavouring to the jelly . I certainly won't be buying these again .
Really good ...
Super lovely in greek yogurt
Nice
Actually really nice, it’s sour but what do you expect…
Sour
Bought for my daughter’s lunchbox, as she’s in a jelly phase. She declared it too sour and gave it to a friend, who said it was very sour but ate it anyway!