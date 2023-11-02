Pantene Repair & Protect Shampoo 400Ml

Massage into wet hair to create lather. Rinse. For best results, use with Repair & Protect conditioner and treatments.

Massage into wet hair to create lather. Rinse. For best results, use with Repair & Protect conditioner and treatments.

Shampoo for damaged hair Fuels hair’s strength with active Pro-V nutrients shampoo Gently cleanses, while fueling hair with active Pro-V Nutrients Instantly reverses signs of damage Prevents the formation of split ends 0% silicones, 0% mineral oils, 0% colourants Tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute 100% recyclable bottle, made with 25% recycled plastic (excluding the cap) Gives healthy looking shine & smoothness

Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect shampoo gently cleanses, while giving hair active Pro-V nutrients. Instantly reverses signs of damage such as breakage, lack of smoothness & shine.

Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect shampoo gently cleanses, while giving hair active Pro-V nutrients. Instantly reverses signs of damage such as breakage, lack of smoothness & shine.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023