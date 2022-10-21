We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Papermate Flair Pastel Felt Pens 6 Pack

£7.50

£1.25/each

PAPERMATE FLAIR PASTEL FELT PENS 6PK
Dull, smudgy ink is a downer. So boost your writing fun-factor with Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens! With 32 bright colours and smudge-resistant ink that won’t bleed through the page, these pens make writing a blast. The Medium Point writes in bold, colourful lines so your self-expression makes a major statement. With Flair Felt Tip Pens, there’s no limit to your fun.
Paper Mate unlocks the ideas that result when people put pen to paper. With its recognizable two-hearts logo, Paper Mate is dedicated to keeping people connected via the written word. In an age where digital communication proliferates, the benefits of writing with pens or pencils still resonate across society. Personal expression, learning, journaling, and creative writing are all enhanced by Paper Mate quality and versatility. We make a wide range of products to help kids excel at school, to help professionals succeed at work, and to help creative writers express their imaginations and create new worlds.
Medium Point tip produces bold and expressive lines to match your personalityWater-based ink won’t bleed through paper so your writing stays putSmudge- and fade-resistant, to keep your page nice and neatAvailable in 32 brilliant colours to make all of your pages popIncludes 6 felt tip pens in retro pastel colours

