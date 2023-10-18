Tetra Mineral Tropical Fish Flakes 52G

Complete feed for ornamental fish.

TetraMin - the biologically balanced flake food maintains healthy fish growth and clear water Carefully selected mix of highly nutritious and functional ingredients with vitamins, minerals and trace elements providing a complete diet for daily feeding. - Mixture of seven different flakes consisting of more than 40 high-quality raw materials - The BioActive formula maintains a healthy immune system - Added prebiotics for improved body functions and nutritional utilisation - Maintains healthy fish growth & clear water Tip: For more variety, feed Tetra FreshDelica.

Bio active formula Healthy fish growth & clear water Complete food for all tropical fish For health, colour and vitality

Pack size: 52G

Ingredients

Fish and Fish Derivatives, Cereals, Yeasts, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Molluscs and Crustaceans, Oils and Fats, Various Sugars (Oligofructose 1, 3%), Algae, Minerals

Net Contents

52g ℮

Preparation and Usage