Mul/Rce Apple & Raspberry Low Fat Dessert 6X170g

Mul/Rce Apple & Raspberry Low Fat Dessert 6X170g
£ 3.50
Product Description

  • 3 x Creamy dairy rice with apple 3 x Creamy dairy rice with raspberry
  • Müller Rice gives you the power to get the most out of your day. Delicious creamy rice paired with delicious real fruit or indulgent, confectionary flavours such as Salted Caramel and Chocolate Hazelnut make for a delicious Rice pudding dessert. A delicious and low fat way to bridge your hunger gap, anytime, anywhere. Muller Rice Pudding can be eaten cold or heated up in the pot!
  • Delicious & creamy
  • Low Fat
  • Source of Calcium
Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Use by see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Retain outer packaging for product information.
  • Can Be Eaten Hot or Cold

Net Contents

6 x 170g ℮

Ingredients

Buttermilk, Water, Sugar, Rice (7%), Skimmed Milk from Concentrate, Cream (Milk) (4%), Skimmed Milk, Raspberries (2.5%), Raspberry Puree (2.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Salt, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Colouring Food: Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Flavourings, Colour: Carmines

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy445kJ (105kcal)
Fat2.0g
of which saturates1.2g
Carbohydrate18.9g
of which sugars13.0g
Protein2.9g
Salt0.19g
Calcium71mg (15% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Ingredients

Buttermilk, Water, Sugar, Rice (7%), Skimmed Milk from Concentrate, Apples (5%), Cream (Milk) (4%), Skimmed Milk, Apple Juice from Concentrate (3%), Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Salt, Acidity Regulators: Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid, Flavourings

these are so tasty!! Highly recommend

5 stars

these are so tasty!! Highly recommend

Delicious treat

5 stars

So yummy, love the apple one especially! Wish there were more flavours

i love these, they are both amazing flavours and v

5 stars

i love these, they are both amazing flavours and very creamy

Waste of money

3 stars

the apple ones are tasteless so waste of money

Very delicate and creamy. It tastes enjoyable.

5 stars

Very delicate and creamy. It tastes enjoyable.

Its Muller Rice not yoghurt

5 stars

Rice not yoghurt🤣🤣

Totally Disappointed

1 stars

All of my yoghurt pots had split, and had to throw away the whole packet

Good quality yoghurts but look for offers

4 stars

These are really nice, good quality yoghurts that are at their best when eaten hot. Frequently discounted so look out for offers!

nutritional

5 stars

scrumptious..great calorie value

