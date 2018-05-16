New
Lindt Teddy Crispy Bites 120G
Product Description
- Fine milk chocolate with a crispy centre
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- For 175 years, generations of our master chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients. Their dedication, passion and skills has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces.
- The Lindt Difference
- Passion for chocolate at every step
- Finest Cocoa, Roasting & Grinding, Lindt Invention, Best Ingredients, Finishing with Perfection
- From bean to bar
- Finest Lindt chocolate with a crispy centre
- Milk Chocolate with a Crispy Centre
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Crispy Centre (Rice Flour, Corn Flour, Sugar, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate) Salt) 9%, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Shellac), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
- 64400 Oloron-Sainte-Marie,
- France.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
- www.lindt.com
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2203 kJ /
|-
|527 kcal
|Fat
|28 g
|- of which saturates
|17 g
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|- of which sugars
|53 g
|Protein
|6.6 g
|Salt
|0.50 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.