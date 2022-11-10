We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sharpie S. Note Highlighters 4 Pack

4.9(24)
SHARPIE S. NOTE HIGHLIGHTERS 4PK
Ignite your imagination with Sharpie S-Note creative markers. Versatile and fun, they’re both a marker and a highlighter, adding a splash of colour to note-taking, underlining, highlighting, drawing and more. Versatility is the name of the game, with a chisel tip that lets you quickly switch between precise and broad lines. Plus, the no-bleed ink keeps your work looking clean. Unleash your creativity with Sharpie S-Note!
Sharpie® is so much more than a permanent marker; it is a tool that creates possibilities everywhere. Designed to be bold, permanent, and impactful, Sharpie is an icon in American culture. Launched in 1964, it invented the permanent marker category and continues to push the boundaries of what permanent markers can do. Sharpie is incredibly versatile and can be found everywhere: in toolboxes, art studios, offices, factories, classrooms, soccer fields, birthday presents, and kitchen drawers. Sharpie can also be found beyond markers, as it leads in highlighters and has recently launched gel pens. If you can imagine the possibility, Sharpie can help make it a reality.
Versatile highlighters in an array of bright, see-through pastel colours that make your work stand outPerfect for taking notes, underlining, highlighting, drawing and more2-in-1 chisel tip lets you quickly change between precise and broad linesNo-bleed ink keeps your artistic creations looking clean, for crisp drawing and colouringColoured cap for quick and easy identificationContains 4 marker pens in vibrant shades of Papaya, Lemonade, Sea Green and Periwinkle

Made in USA

