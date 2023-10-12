Fairy Outdoorable Fabric Conditioner 55 Washes 770Ml

Fairy Otdrble Fabric Cond 55 Washes 770ml

Voted #1 Fabric Conditioner brand for sensitive skin (Online panel of 3327 females aged 18-70). Fairy believe that the most delicate skin deserves the best and that's why Fairy Outdoorable Fabric Conditioner is hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested, wrapping your family’s delicate skin in huggable softness.Enjoy freshness as if you’ve dried your clothes outside, even when you dry inside! Fairy Outdoorable's ultra-concentrated freshness formula provides 55 washes in a small bottle. Fairy Outdoorable was developed together with consumers to recreate the outdoor freshness and it keeps releasing freshness when fabrics are just dried, stored in the cupboard and even when you’re moving.Thanks to its innovative technology, you just need a small dose to get that line dried feeling, whatever the weather! Fairy Outdoorable with it's rich creamy peachy notes with floral touches, with a crisp, pure scent of fabrics dried outside in the sun –a perfect reassurance of Fairy care and clean for your clothes! Bottle made of 100% recycled (excluding cap, spout and sleeve) and recyclable (excl. sleeve) plastic.

Pack size: 770ML

Ingredients

5-15% Cationic Surfactants, Perfumes

Net Contents

770ml ℮