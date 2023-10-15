Blue Dragon Fragrant Pad Thai Stir Fry Sauce 120G

A stir fry sauce with soy sauce, garlic and tamarind. Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your Asian food adventures. Our Pad Thai Stir Fry Sauce is made with soy sauce, garlic and tamarind. Ready in few simple and quick steps: 1. Get you Wok really hot, then add a splash of oil. 2. Stir fry your meat for 3 minutes until nicely sizzling, then add the vegetable of your choice. 3. After 1 minute, pour in the stir fry sauce and heat through for a further minute. 4. Toss in cooked rice noodles, or serve with steamed rice and enjoy! Other ingredients we suggest for an authentic Pad Thai stir fry: - 1 tbsp vegetable oil - 2 chicken breasts or 1 pack of prawns - 1 red pepper - 1 carrot - a handful of beansprouts - rice noodles No artificial colours, or flavours Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Chilli rating - mild - 1 Stir fry discovery No artificial colours or flavours Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 120G

Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Light Soy Sauce (3%) [Water, Salt, Soya Beans, Roasted Wheat, Sugar, Alcohol], Fried Onion Flakes [Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Onion, Water, Salt], Garlic Powder (3%), Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Tamarind Pulp (2%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Colour (Paprika Extract)

May also contain Peanuts and Nuts For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Made in the EU

2 Servings

120g ℮

Feeling inspired? We like to add crushed peanuts on top.

