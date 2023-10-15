We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Blue Dragon Fragrant Pad Thai Stir Fry Sauce 120G

£0.95

£7.92/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

A stir fry sauce with soy sauce, garlic and tamarind.Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your Asian food adventures.Our Pad Thai Stir Fry Sauce is made with soy sauce, garlic and tamarind.Ready in few simple and quick steps:1. Get you Wok really hot, then add a splash of oil.2. Stir fry your meat for 3 minutes until nicely sizzling, then add the vegetable of your choice.3. After 1 minute, pour in the stir fry sauce and heat through for a further minute.4. Toss in cooked rice noodles, or serve with steamed rice and enjoy!Other ingredients we suggest for an authentic Pad Thai stir fry:- 1 tbsp vegetable oil- 2 chicken breasts or 1 pack of prawns- 1 red pepper- 1 carrot- a handful of beansprouts- rice noodlesNo artificial colours, or flavoursSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.If you love this, why not try...Blue Dragon Pan Thai Noodle Kit for a restaurant style Pad Thai!
Chilli rating - mild - 1Stir fry discoveryNo artificial colours or flavoursSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Light Soy Sauce (3%) [Water, Salt, Soya Beans, Roasted Wheat, Sugar, Alcohol], Fried Onion Flakes [Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Onion, Water, Salt], Garlic Powder (3%), Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Tamarind Pulp (2%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

May also contain Peanuts and Nuts For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Produce of

Made in the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

120g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeling inspired?We like to add crushed peanuts on top.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

