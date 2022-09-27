Tesco Finest Cavolo Nero & Garden Peas 210G
1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 386kJ
-
- 93kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.8g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.0g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.2g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.16g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 367kJ / 88kcal
Product Description
- Peas, savoy cabbage and cavolo nero with a salt and pepper butter.
- Finished with a delicious salt and pepper butter, the perfect side to any meal.
- Pack size: 210G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Peas, Savoy Cabbage, Cavolo Nero, Salt & Pepper Butter [Butter (Milk), Salt, Black Pepper].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave.
800W 3 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins
Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce punnet several times and place on a non-metallic plate and cook on full power.
Allow to stand for 1 minute before serving.
Stir Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY 5-6 mins. Remove all packaging, and add all contents to a frying pan or wok at a medium high heat. Stir throughout cooking time until vegetables are caramelised and are tender. Serve immediately.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tub. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
210g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (105g)
|Energy
|367kJ / 88kcal
|386kJ / 93kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|4.8g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|6.6g
|6.9g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|4.1g
|Protein
|3.3g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.16g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.