Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Cavolo Nero & Garden Peas 210G

£2.60
£12.39/kg

Typical values per 100g: Energy 367kJ / 88kcal

Product Description

  • Peas, savoy cabbage and cavolo nero with a salt and pepper butter.
  • Finished with a delicious salt and pepper butter, the perfect side to any meal.
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peas, Savoy Cabbage, Cavolo Nero, Salt & Pepper Butter [Butter (Milk), Salt, Black Pepper].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave.
800W 3 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins
Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce punnet several times and place on a non-metallic plate and cook on full power.
Allow to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Stir Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY 5-6 mins. Remove all packaging, and add all contents to a frying pan or wok at a medium high heat. Stir throughout cooking time until vegetables are caramelised and are tender. Serve immediately.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tub. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

210g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (105g)
Energy367kJ / 88kcal386kJ / 93kcal
Fat4.6g4.8g
Saturates2.9g3.0g
Carbohydrate6.6g6.9g
Sugars2.1g2.2g
Fibre3.9g4.1g
Protein3.3g3.4g
Salt0.15g0.16g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
