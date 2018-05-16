We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mars Dessert Sauce 300G

Low Everyday Price

£2.00
£0.67/100g

Per Bottle 1/10 = 30g

Energy
413kJ
98kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1375kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate and caramel sauce.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Caramel (30%) (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Water, Milk Fat, Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Vanilla Extract, Acidity Regulator (E500)), Sugar, Water, Milk Chocolate (12%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract), Dextrose, Modified Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts.

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 30g

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IRE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com
Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g30g(%*)
Energy1375kJ413kJ(5%)
-326kcal98kcal(5%)
Fat8.0g2.4g(3%)
of which saturates5.8g1.7g(9%)
Carbohydrate62g19g(7%)
of which sugars61g18g(20%)
Protein1.3g0.4g(1%)
Salt0.04g0.01g(<1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 30g---
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

It was a really good buy as I use it for breakfast

5 stars

It was a really good buy as I use it for breakfast with my porridge, also cake making and I'm happy it's not been discontinued yet which is usually the case when I get used to certain products.

