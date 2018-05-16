Mars Dessert Sauce 300G

It was a really good buy as I use it for breakfast
It was a really good buy as I use it for breakfast with my porridge, also cake making and I'm happy it's not been discontinued yet which is usually the case when I get used to certain products.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1375kJ
Caramel (30%) (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Water, Milk Fat, Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Vanilla Extract, Acidity Regulator (E500)), Sugar, Water, Milk Chocolate (12%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract), Dextrose, Modified Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks.
Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 30g
|Typical Values
|100g
|30g
|(%*)
|Energy
|1375kJ
|413kJ
|(5%)
|-
|326kcal
|98kcal
|(5%)
|Fat
|8.0g
|2.4g
|(3%)
|of which saturates
|5.8g
|1.7g
|(9%)
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|19g
|(7%)
|of which sugars
|61g
|18g
|(20%)
|Protein
|1.3g
|0.4g
|(1%)
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.01g
|(<1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 30g
|-
|-
|-
