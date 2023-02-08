We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tango Apple Sugar Free Soft Drink 6 X 330Ml

5(5)Write a review
Tango Apple Sugar Free Soft Drink 6 X 330Ml
£2.75
£0.14/100ml

Per 330ml:

Energy
56kJ
13kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 17kJ/4kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Sugar Free Apple Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • Tango and the Tango device are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 1980ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (4%), Natural Apple Flavouring, Acid (Malic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Natural Colour (Plain Caramel), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Best before end: see base of cans.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy17kJ/4kcal
Salt0.05g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugars and protein-
View all Fizzy Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

delicious flavour

5 stars

delicious flavour

Please get a new stock in and soon.

5 stars

It's mine and my family's favourite flavour of Tango. I can drink the original, but my Mum & Dad are diabetic. Which means they can only drink the sugar free version. I hope it comes back in stock soon as I desperately want to buy some more and restock my drinks fridge.

Better than the full sugar

5 stars

It's the first time I've tried the sugar free variety and I found it really refreshing and enjoyable, I will definitely purchase in the future.

Best soda that's hard to find

5 stars

Amazing product! love the taste but sadly is always out of stock.

Refreshing

5 stars

Just as it says on the can. Lovely chilled. Plenty of Apple flavour.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here