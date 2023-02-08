Tango Apple Sugar Free Soft Drink 6 X 330Ml

delicious flavour
Please get a new stock in and soon.
It's mine and my family's favourite flavour of Tango. I can drink the original, but my Mum & Dad are diabetic. Which means they can only drink the sugar free version. I hope it comes back in stock soon as I desperately want to buy some more and restock my drinks fridge.
Better than the full sugar
It's the first time I've tried the sugar free variety and I found it really refreshing and enjoyable, I will definitely purchase in the future.
Best soda that's hard to find
Amazing product! love the taste but sadly is always out of stock.
Refreshing
Just as it says on the can. Lovely chilled. Plenty of Apple flavour.