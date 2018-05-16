New
Make Your Own Donut Baking Kit with M&Ms
Product Description
- Donut mix Icing mix Milk chocolate (69%) inside a colourful candy shell
- Donut Mix and Icing Mix: Made in USA.
- Milk Chocolate Beans: Made in USA.
- Silicone Mould: Made in China.
- Assembled in China.
- FSC - FSC® Recycled, Packaging made from recycled material, FSC® C147699, www.fsc.org
- © 2022 The Modern Gourmet International
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Care instructions for silicone mould: Wash and dry before first use. Dishwasher safe. Please retain this information for future reference.
- If you are looking to eat more hole foods. we have you covered!
- Start your donut inspired diet today with this delicious DIY donut kit. your taste buds will thank you!
- You will need
- For donut mix
- 1/3 cup water (80ml)
- For the icing mix
- 2 tsp (10ml) milk
- 1. Preheat oven to 180°C.
- 2. Put the donut mix and water into a mixing bowl and mix well with a wooden spoon.
- 3. Evenly fill the donut mould with the dough.
- 4. Bake for 12 minutes.
- 5. Remove from the oven and leave to cool on a heat resistant surface. Caution: mould will be hot. Always use oven gloves.
- 6. In a separate bowl combine the icing mix and milk then stir well until smooth.
- 7. Top the donuts with white icing.
- 8. Decorate with the chocolate beans and enjoy!
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Information
Ingredients
Dextrose, Sugar, Maize Starch, Flavourings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold per 100g
|Energy kJ
|1598
|kcal
|376
|Fat (g)
|0.0
|- of which Saturates (g)
|0.0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|94
|- of which Sugars (g)
|92
|Fibre (g)
|0.0
|Protein (g)
|0.0
|Salt (g)
|0.00
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 69% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Butter, Lactose (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Flavourings), Sugar, Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Dextrin, Colours (E133, *E110, *E129, *E102, E132), Glazing Agent (E903), Thickener (E414), Milk Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 28% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum, *E102, *E110, *E129 are colours that may have an adverse effect on the activity and attention in children
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold per 100g
|Energy kJ
|1960
|kcal
|467
|Fat (g)
|18.5
|- of which Saturates (g)
|11.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|70.3
|- of which Sugars (g)
|62.9
|Fibre (g)
|2.2
|Protein (g)
|3.7
|Salt (g)
|0.19
Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Soy Flour, Salt, Egg, Raising Agents (E450, E500), Buttermilk, Flavourings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold per 100g
|Energy kJ
|1568
|kcal
|370
|Fat (g)
|4.2
|- of which Saturates (g)
|0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|76.2
|- of which Sugars (g)
|23.5
|Fibre (g)
|2.9
|Protein (g)
|5.5
|Salt (g)
|1.54
