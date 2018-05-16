New
Tesco Southern Fried Basa Goujons 200G
1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 860kJ
-
- 205kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.2g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.78g
- 13%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 896kJ / 214kcal
Product Description
- Basa (Pangasius hypophthalmus) fillet pieces coated in a southern fried breadcrumb.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- RESPONSIBLY SOURCED In a crispy southern fried breadcrumb coating
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Basa (Fish) (57%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Lentils, Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Fennel, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Yeast, White Pepper, Flavouring, Sugar, Black Pepper Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Nutmeg Extract, Garlic Extract, Onion Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 Chilled: 12 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Packed in UK
Made using basa farmed in Vietnam.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (96g)
|Energy
|896kJ / 214kcal
|860kJ / 205kcal
|Fat
|9.5g
|9.2g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|15.2g
|14.6g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|16.5g
|15.8g
|Salt
|0.82g
|0.78g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 200gg typically weighs 192g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
