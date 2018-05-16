Kiddylicious Cheesy Quinoa Squares 5 X 10G

Product Description
- Popped cheese flavoured quinoa snacks
- Kiddylicious quinoa squares are perfect for little fingers to dip and munch.
- Air popped to the perfect crunch instead of fried, they are also low in saturated fat.
- Welcome to Kiddylicious where we make yummy, nutritious snacks, perfect for weaning babies, tiny tummies and growing children.
- We understand how snacks can play a positive part in your little one's development, helping to shape a healthy attitude towards food and eating for the future.
- Our snacks come wrapped in portion- controlled packs so you give just the right amount. They're ideal for at home or on the go to keep your child going and growing.
- Quinoa sourced from EU and non EU countries
- It's delicious
- Crunchy Crisps, Air Popped Not Fried, for Little Fingers & Tummies!
- Low in Saturated Fat
- Source of fibre
- Absolutely no gluten, nuts or egg
- Absolutely no artificial colours
- Absolutely no artificial flavours
- Absolutely no artificial preservatives
- Suitable for coeliacs
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Quinoa Flour (26%), Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Pea Flour, Potato Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Cheese Seasoning (7%) (Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Natural Flavouring, Cheese Powder (Milk), Colour: Paprika Extract), High Oleic Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Mustard and Soya. For allergens please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Lovingly made in the UK
Additives
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE:
- Kiddylicious Quinoa Squares are specifically developed for children from 3 years.
- Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Name and address
- The Kids Food Company Ltd,
- PO Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL,
- UK.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
5 x 10g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 10g bag
|Energy (kJ)
|1725
|172
|Energy (kcal)
|409
|41
|Fat (g)
|8.2
|0.8
|saturates) (g)
|1.1
|0.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|71
|7.1
|sugars) (g)
|1.7
|<0.5
|Fibre (g)
|4.7
|<0.5
|Protein (g)
|10.5
|1.0
|Salt (g)
|0.4
|0.04
Safety information
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Quinoa Squares are specifically developed for children from 3 years. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
