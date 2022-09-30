Cocomelon Bubble Bath Stackable Cube Set 3X175ml
- COCOMELON BUBBLE BATH STACKABLE CUBE SET 3X175ML
- Cocomelon™ Copyright ©
- 2022 Moonbug Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
- Mild & Gentle
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 525ML
Blue: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Decyl Glucoside, Glycerin, Parfum, PEG-80 Sorbitan Laurate, Citric Acid, PEG-150 Distearate, Benzyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Denatonium Benzoate, Limonene, CI 19140, CI 42090, Red: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Decyl Glucoside, Glycerin, Parfum, PEG-80 Sorbitan Laurate, Citric Acid, PEG-150 Distearate, Benzyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Denatonium Benzoate, Limonene, Cl 16035, CI 17200, Yellow: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Decyl Glucoside, Glycerin, Parfum, PEG-80 Sorbitan Laurate, Citric Acid, PEG-150 Distearate, Benzyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Denatonium Benzoate, Limonene, CI 19140, CI 15985
Developed in the U.K. Made in China
- WARNING! Choking hazard due to small parts. Not suitable for children under 3 years. Adult supervision recommended. In the event of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of clean water. Do not apply to damaged, inflamed or sensitive skin. For external use only. Retain packaging for reference.
- Produced under licence by:
- Corsair Toiletries Ltd.,
- St. Albans,
- Herts,
- AL2 2DR,
- UK.
- www.corsair.co.uk/info@corsair.co.uk
3 Years
3 x 175ml ℮
