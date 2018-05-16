The Skinny Cracker Co Rosemary Crackers 185G

Each serving (2 crackers) contains:
- Energy
- 240kJ
- 57kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.09g
- 1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2065 kJ
Product Description
- Rosemary flavoured crackers
- 54 kcal per serving*
- *Serving size = 2 crackers (11.5g).
- We Bake with Love Not...
- Hydrogenated fats or GM ingredients and certainly no artificial colours, no flavours, no sweeteners, no preservatives
- Burton's Biscuit Co., is a trading name of Burton's Foods Ltd.
- Suitable for Vegans
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 185G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Sea Salt, Flavourings (Wheat), Autolysed Yeast, Sugar, Yeast, Rosemary (0.8%), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Dehydrated Onion
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before, see top of pack.Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Approx. 16 servings per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Sweeteners
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- EU: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- Unit 105,
- We'd Love to Hear from You with Comments or Suggestions
- www.burtonsbiscuits.com
- +44 (0)151 676 2352
- consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
Net Contents
185g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (2 crackers)*
|% RI**per serving
|RI** Adults
|Energy
|2065 kJ
|240 kJ
|3%
|8400 kJ
|Fat
|24g
|2.7g
|4%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|6.1g
|0.7g
|4%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|58g
|6.8g
|3%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|2.7g
|0.3g
|0%
|90g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|9.8g
|1.1g
|2%
|50g
|Salt
|0.74g
|0.09g
|1%
|6g
|*Serving size = 2 crackers (11.5g)
|Approx. 16 servings per pack
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
