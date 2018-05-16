We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Skinny Cracker Co Rosemary Crackers 185G

£1.00
£0.54/100g

Each serving (2 crackers) contains:

Energy
240kJ
57kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.7g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

-

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

-

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2065 kJ

Product Description

  • Rosemary flavoured crackers
  • 54 kcal per serving*
  • *Serving size = 2 crackers (11.5g).
  • We Bake with Love Not...
  • Hydrogenated fats or GM ingredients and certainly no artificial colours, no flavours, no sweeteners, no preservatives
  • Burton's Biscuit Co., is a trading name of Burton's Foods Ltd.
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 185G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Sea Salt, Flavourings (Wheat), Autolysed Yeast, Sugar, Yeast, Rosemary (0.8%), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Dehydrated Onion

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best before, see top of pack.Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Approx. 16 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Sweeteners

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • EU: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • Unit 105,

Return to

  • We'd Love to Hear from You with Comments or Suggestions
  • www.burtonsbiscuits.com
  • +44 (0)151 676 2352
  • consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
  • UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • EU: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • Unit 105,
  • 3 Lombard St East,
  • Dublin 2,

Net Contents

185g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (2 crackers)*% RI**per servingRI** Adults
Energy2065 kJ240 kJ3%8400 kJ
Fat24g2.7g4%70g
of which Saturates6.1g0.7g4%20g
Carbohydrate58g6.8g3%260g
of which Sugars2.7g0.3g0%90g
Fibre3.9g0.4g--
Protein9.8g1.1g2%50g
Salt0.74g0.09g1%6g
*Serving size = 2 crackers (11.5g)----
Approx. 16 servings per pack----
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
