Clubcard Price

Frylight Rapeseed Oil Spray 190Ml

4.8(5)Write a review
£2.00
£1.06/100ml

Product Description

  • Rapeseed oil emulsion cooking spray
  • For recipes and tips on how to use your Frylight, see www.frylight.co.uk or search for Frylight on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
  • Tackle the calories in rapeseed oil with our Rapeseed spray - a great choice for frying and prolonged baking, and especially good for making crispy roast potatoes!
  • There are lots of benefits of rapeseed oil with its high resilience to heat, making it super versatile for all cooking purposes. We combine rapeseed oil with plant extracts to make the perfect formula for your everyday dishes.
  • Allowing you to use 95% less fat than oil*, Frylight is a lighter cooking oil alternative suitable for everyday cooking. With each spray of Frylight containing just 1 calorie, this means you can save over 100 calories* when using it in place of your regular poured oil. And with no artificial ingredients, it's the perfect choice for the whole family.
  • *Using 5 sprays per cook (5kcal/0.5g fat), which can replace 1 tablespoonful of oil (120kcal/15g fat) or butter (110kcal/12g fat) = 95% less fat and saves over 100 calories per cook.
  • Frylight and Frylight 1 cal are registered trademarks. International patents apply.
  • Frylight is the original 1cal cooking spray - a lighter alternative to cooking oil
  • Suitable for frying, baking, grilling and roasting
  • Gluten free
  • Nothing artificial
  • Approved by the Vegan Society and the Vegetarian Society
  • Pack size: 190ML

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil (51%), Water, Alcohol, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavouring, Thickener: Xanthan Gum

Storage

Do not refrigerate.Keep in a cool, dark place.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use:
  • Shake and then press nozzle several times to activate.
  • - Use enough sprays to cover the entire cooking surface well.
  • - Works best at medium cooking temperatures.

Number of uses

190 Servings per Bottle

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Pump. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Saputo Dairy UK,
  • Moorgate Road,
  • Kirkby,
  • Liverpool,
  • L33 7XW.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product or have any other comments, please contact our Consumer Care team on Freephone 0800 130 3056 or email consumercare@saputo.com.
Net Contents

190ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper spray/0.2mlper 100ml
Energy4kJ/1kcal2008kJ/488kcal
Total fats0.1g49.9g
-of which Saturates0g6.1g
Carbohydrate0g0.1g
-of which Sugars0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
190 Servings per Bottle--
View all Oils & Cooking Fats

Very good

5 stars

Great way to grease pans without using too much oil when it’s not needed.

Always have these in the house very handy

5 stars

Love to have these in the house and it is great to have all of them if possible epically the butter on when they can be use for party topping and other cooking ideas

Very low fat content

5 stars

I use it to fry,find it very good ,as can not use oil owing to health problems

Best 1cal I have ever used

4 stars

It does what ot says on the tin ,good quality and very very healthy

Thus product is great helps by not using to much o

5 stars

Thus product is great helps by not using to much oil as parr of a slimming programme. Have used it fir some while now and definitely recommend

