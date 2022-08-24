Frylight Rapeseed Oil Spray 190Ml

Very good
Great way to grease pans without using too much oil when it’s not needed.
Always have these in the house very handy
Love to have these in the house and it is great to have all of them if possible epically the butter on when they can be use for party topping and other cooking ideas
Very low fat content
I use it to fry,find it very good ,as can not use oil owing to health problems
Best 1cal I have ever used
It does what ot says on the tin ,good quality and very very healthy
Thus product is great helps by not using to much o
Thus product is great helps by not using to much oil as parr of a slimming programme. Have used it fir some while now and definitely recommend