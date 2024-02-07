We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Aveeno Baby 2 In 1 Daily Shampoo And Conditioner 250Ml

Aveeno Baby 2 In 1 Daily Shampoo And Conditioner 250Ml

4.8(185)
Write a review

£6.50

£2.60/100ml

Aveeno Baby 2 In 1 Daily Shampoo And Conditioner 250Ml
Formulated with Natural Oat Extract, AVEENO® Baby Daily Care 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner is designed for baby's delicate hair. This 2-in-1 formula leaves hair soft, smooth and easy to manage, without drying. Its mild formulation can be used daily.AVEENO® Baby Daily Care 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner gently cleanses and conditions the hair and scalp, and nourishes for easy combing. It is lightly scented, pH-balanced, tear-free and free from sulphates, soap and dyes.Our new bottle is made with 50 % recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable.At AVEENO® Baby we carefully select high quality oats to preserve their protective, moisturising and soothing properties.Suitable for Delicate Skin: AVEENO® Baby Daily Care 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner is specially formulated to cleanse, condition and nourish baby's fine hair and scalp, without drying. It leaves hair easy to comb, feeling soft and healthy. Its mild formulation can be used daily.- Formulated with Natural Oat Extract: Specially formulated for baby's delicate hair, this 2-in-1 formula leaves hair soft, smooth and easy to manage- Gently Cleanses and Conditions Hair & Scalp- Paediatrician and Dermatologist Tested- Bottle Is Made with 50% Recycled Plastic & Is 100% Recyclable- Ph-Balanced - Free from Sulphates, Soap & Dyes - Tear-Free
© 2021
Paediatrician & Dermatologist TestedNatural oat extractFor delicate skinHigh Quality OatspH-balancedWith gentle fragrance
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

[PR-0001347], Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Glycerin, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Triticum Vulgare Germ Oil, Polyquaternium-10, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Lecithin, Glyceryl Oleate, Laureth-4, Coconut Acid, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Formic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Product and ingredients may change. Always check the label before purchasing and using this product

Produce of

Made in Italy

Net Contents

250ml

Preparation and Usage

Wet your baby's hair with warm water and gently massage in shampoo& conditioner. Lather and rinse thoroughly.

View all Baby Shampoo & Conditioner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here