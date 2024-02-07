Aveeno Baby 2 In 1 Daily Shampoo And Conditioner 250Ml

Formulated with Natural Oat Extract, AVEENO® Baby Daily Care 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner is designed for baby's delicate hair. This 2-in-1 formula leaves hair soft, smooth and easy to manage, without drying. Its mild formulation can be used daily.

AVEENO® Baby Daily Care 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner gently cleanses and conditions the hair and scalp, and nourishes for easy combing. It is lightly scented, pH-balanced, tear-free and free from sulphates, soap and dyes.

Our new bottle is made with 50 % recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable.

At AVEENO® Baby we carefully select high quality oats to preserve their protective, moisturising and soothing properties.

Suitable for Delicate Skin: AVEENO® Baby Daily Care 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner is specially formulated to cleanse, condition and nourish baby's fine hair and scalp, without drying. It leaves hair easy to comb, feeling soft and healthy. Its mild formulation can be used daily.

- Formulated with Natural Oat Extract: Specially formulated for baby's delicate hair, this 2-in-1 formula leaves hair soft, smooth and easy to manage

- Gently Cleanses and Conditions Hair & Scalp

- Paediatrician and Dermatologist Tested

- Bottle Is Made with 50% Recycled Plastic & Is 100% Recyclable

- Ph-Balanced - Free from Sulphates, Soap & Dyes - Tear-Free