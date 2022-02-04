We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Muller Corner Strawberry Yogurt & Shortcake Balls 124G

4.4(7)Write a review
Muller Corner Strawberry Yogurt & Shortcake Balls 124G

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavour yogurt with white chocolate coated shortcake biscuit balls (11%)
  • Müller Corner are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote, crunchy chocolate or granola! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.
  • Delicious, Creamy Yogurt
  • Source of Protein
  • No Artificial Preservatives, Sweeteners, or Colours
  • Pack size: 124G
  • Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (Gluten), Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Glazing Agents: Acacia Gum, Shellac, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Salt, Stabiliser: Pectins, Colour: Carmines

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nut and/or Egg traces. Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

124g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100g)
Energy623kJ (148kcal)
Fat5.6g
of which saturates3.1g
Carbohydrate19.3g
of which sugars15.7g
Protein4.5g
Salt0.2g
Calcium106mg (16% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Lovely and tasty

5 stars

Lovely and tasty

love this flavour

5 stars

love this flavour

Absolutely Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely Delicious! The yoghurt is not too sweet and you can add the shortcake balls to your taste. My daughter and I just love them. 💕

Lovely strawberry milkshake style yoghurt which re

5 stars

Lovely strawberry milkshake style yoghurt which reminds me of strawberry nesquik & white chocolate coated shortcake balls.

I tried this yogurt for the first time today and w

1 stars

I tried this yogurt for the first time today and was really disappointed by the blandness of the flavour and lack of fruit in this yogurt. Not at all up to your usual standard.

Really tasty

5 stars

Really tasty

Really tasty

5 stars

Really tasty

