We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

The Jolly Cow 2 Steak Burgers With Pepper 300G

5(5)Write a review
The Jolly Cow 2 Steak Burgers With Pepper 300G
£3.50
£11.67/kg

Product Description

  • The Jolly Cow 2 Steak Burgers With Pepper 300G
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

View all Fresh Beef

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Totally lush burgers. 100% worth the price

5 stars

Totally lush burgers. 100% worth the price

Great hamburgers.

5 stars

The whole family love these. Easily the nicest hamburgers I’ve ever bought in a shop.

Tasty Tasty Tasty👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

5 stars

One of the best tastiest burgers iv ever had

The Best Burgers

5 stars

These are so good. Juicy, meaty proper burgers. Will only buy these now.

Fantastic Burgers!!

5 stars

QUALITY!! These are great burgers, super juicy, super tender. Will certainly be buying these again. Pretty good value for money too for a premium burger.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here