Candy Kittens Wild Strawberry Sweets 140G

Product Description
- Fruit gum with 6% strawberry juice and 4% coconut water.
- At Candy Kittens we don't settle for average. Developed by our team in London, we blend big flavours with honest ingredients to bring you damn irresistible Gourmet sweets. No compromises.
- Carbon neutral
- Product
- ClimatePartner.com/16567-2105-1001
- I'm carbon neutral
- Honestly made, next level flavour
- Palm oil free
- Sweets, but Make it Gourmet
- Made with Strawberry Juice
- Natural Flavours & Colours
- Vegan recipe
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, 6% Strawberry Juice from Concentrate, Dextrose, 4% Coconut Water from Concentrate, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Potato Protein, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Malates and Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Apple, Black, Carrot), Hydrolysed Pea Protein
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Peanuts, Nuts, Sesame and Milk.
Storage
Keep me in a coooool dry place.
Name and address
- Candy Kittens EU GmbH,
- 46426 Emmerich,
- Germany.
- CKHQ,
- 7 Lyric Square,
- London,
Return to
- Wanna sweet talk?
- CKHQ,
- 7 Lyric Square,
- London,
- W6 0ED.
- candy@candykittens.co.uk
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1445 kJ / 340 kcal
|Fat
|0.1 g
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|83 g
|of which sugars
|59 g
|Protein
|0.8 g
|Salt
|0.19 g
