Ecoegg Laundry Egg Refill Pellets Fresh Linen 50S

Eco Starting in the Laundry Basket Our Refill Pellets completely replaces laundry detergent + fabric softener. The pellets effectively draw dirt from your laundry leaving it feeling clean and soft. The detergent formula is lightly fragranced for sensitive skin, leaving a delicate, fresh scent on your laundry. Our formula contains: No Palm Oil - No Chlorine Bleaches - No Enzymes - No Phosphates - No Parabens - No SLS/SLES Welcome to the Eggvolution. *Calculations based on 7 loads per week, 18 wash bottle sizes. where our little eggs are making a BIG difference. Switching out your normal detergent and softener bottles for a Laundry EggⓇ could eliminate up to 40 bottles per year from your household!* The egg case comes with a 10 year guarantee, so refill + reuse your egg case again and again for years to come.

We Get the Job Done Whilst Being Gentle on Sensitive Skin Our vegan founder, Dawn. personally battled with eczema while growing up. Her own struggles made her realise the sensitivity of skin to normal detergents, inspiring her to invent a new type of detergent... in the form of pellets! Our formula is lightly fragranced to be gentle on delicate skin and has been dermatologically tested and rated "excellent". While a lot of us are familiar with strong, chemically fragranced detergents, strong fragrance doesn't always mean clean.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C021323

Non Bio 2 in 1 Replacement for Detergent + Softener Gentle on Sensitive Skin - Lightly Fragranced for Sensitive Skin Dermatologically Tested Not Tested on Animals Suitable for Vegans

Number of uses

50 Washes

Preparation and Usage