Piper Heidsieck Champagne Rose Sauvage 750Ml

Product Description
- Champagne Brut Rosé
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- This wine is deep scarlet red in colour. On the nose, there are aromas of blackberry, blackcurrant and strawberry. On the palate, there are notes of ripe orange with hints of saffron and a lively acidity. It is well-balanced with a long, smokey finish
Alcohol Units
9
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Piper-Heidsieck
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Émilien Boutillat
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Noir, Meunier, Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- Fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks and then blended with 20% reserve wine and 20% red wine. The wine was then stored for 3 years before release.
History
- With a long and varied history dating back to its beginnings in 1785 when it was created by Florens-Louis Heidsieck, Piper-Heidsieck is one of Champagne's most well-known yet underestimated houses. From being a favourite of Marilyn Monroe (who claimed she liked a glass to wake up in the morning) to being the first ever bottle of Champagne to feature in a movie (the 1933 Laurel and Hardy film ‘Sons of the Desert'), it has long links to the world of cinema.
Regional Information
- The vineyards are located in Montagne de Reims, Côte des Blancs, Aube and Vallée de la Marne.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 4 years
Produce of
Produce of France
Name and address
- Piper-Heidsieck,
- 51100 Reims,
- France.
Return to
- www.piper-heidsieck.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
