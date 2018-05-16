Product Description
- PROFESSOR PUZZLE TALENT SHOW GAME
- The curtain is calling, the stage is set – it’s time to show off your skills in this terrific test of talent! From disco dance moves to tuneful kazoo tooting and charades – get the whole family involved as you score each performance and crown your talent show champion. Will your performance earn you a standing ovation or will you freeze in the limelight? Break a leg!
- 3+ players
- Ages 10+
- Set contains: 100 talent cards with 200 challenges, 4 whiteboard scoring paddles, 2 whiteboard pens, kazoo and instructions
Information
