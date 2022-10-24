Graze Lively Lemon Flapjack 53G

Great flavour and filling
The texture of these bars is pleasant. I have never had a flapjack type bar in this flavour but am a keen fan of lemon. I think the citrus comes through well and it was really enjoyable. They are great for on the go and are a good filling snack
Wow..
These are absolutely gorgeous, the flapjacks aren't overpoweringly lemon flavoured, they're soft, cooked perfectly, flavours merge together beautifully and they're very filling! I've been having one in the morning with a cup of coffee and they do take me until lunch time. I 100% recommend them, they also don't fall apart when you bite into them which is a plus!
Tasty
These snacks are very tasty but the portions are small but I know they are supposed to be healthy and eaten in between meals just to keep you going. Despite the size they are quite filling for a small bar.
Great But A Bit Too Much Sugar
I really like these Graze Lively Lemon oat bar tray, fibre flapjacks. They have a great lemony sweet flavour and keep me going whilst I'm at work. Each box contains 3 bars. My only concern is the 6.3 g of sugar.
Love it!
I've been a fan of Graze products for many years but equally a fan of lemon drizzle. This combines the two in the form of a flapjack and it's amazing. Great taste. Great banding and the perfect grazing portion. 10/10
Great flavour
The lemon flavour really came through without being too sweet or too sour. Portion was a really nice size too great as a mid morning snack wasn't heavy on the stomach and didn't leave an odd after taste
Love them!
These are quite possibly my favourite snack from the whole graze range. The flavour is incredible! Very fresh without being too full on. They're so convenient for travelling and the kids love them for their packed lunch treats too!
Not the best, not the worst
Dare I say it, this was a little bit too lemony, so much so that it was a bit overwhelming for the tastebuds! The texture was good but it was hard to get past all that flavour. If you really love lemon; this is for you. Would have liked to of tasted the drizzle a bit more for sure!
Yummy
I'm soooo happy with its soooo tasty and light and the packaging of it is cute Im a big fan of graze my family enjoy it I finally found a good snack to have while on a diet I really like the lemon flavor of it
Great flavour
Really nice flavour and also very filling. Would highly recommend as a sweet treat. Great product will definitely buy again.............................................................................