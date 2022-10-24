We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Graze Lively Lemon Flapjack 53G

4.7(151)Write a review
Graze Lively Lemon Flapjack 53G
£1.00
£1.89/100g

Product Description

  • Lemon flavoured wholegrain oat flapjack topped with a yoghurt drizzle
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • For new online graze customers only. A valid payment card is needed for verification but your first 4-snack box is free. Full price subscription starts automatically after your free box, unless it's cancelled online before the relevant cut-off times. Find full details, including price info, at graze.com/terms.
  • Discover exciting snacks, delivered to your door
  • Try a free graze subscription box at graze.com/subscribe
  • 50% Less sugar than the average cereal bar†
  • (†Compared with sugar per 100g in over 80 similar cereal bars)
  • Our lively lemon flapjack contains 0.77mg of manganese per portion.
  • We've given oats some oomph by combining yoghurt drizzle with a fibre boost. Thanks to the naturally sweet chicory root fibre in this recipe, it has at least 50% less sugar than the average cereal bar†, for an afternoon treat with more benefits‡ and less sugar.
  • †We looked at the sugar per 100g in over 80 similar cereal bars to work this out. ‡Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, 9-1785-16-100-00, www.rspo.org
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
  • We'd know this pack anywhere.
  • Copyright nature delivered.
  • Oats Plus
  • 8g Fibre
  • High in manganese
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 53G
  • Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • High in manganese

Information

Ingredients

Oats (44%), Chicory Root Fibre, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm*), Golden Syrup, Liquid Sugar, Humectant: Glycerine, Whole Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm*, Palm Kernel*, Shea), Soluble Corn Fibre, Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Potato Starch, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Sea Salt, Natural Lemon Flavouring, Citrus Fibre, Yoghurt Powder (Milk) (0.2%), Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Molasses, Natural Flavouring, *Contains Certified Sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Nuts, Mustard & Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest before: see pack lid

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • IE: Graze,
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • UK: Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • IE: Graze,
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin,
  • D24 NR23.
  • graze.com
  • in-shops@graze.com

Net Contents

53g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (53g)
Energy1780 kJ943 kJ
-427 kcal226 kcal(% RI**)(% RI**)
Fat21 g11 g
of which saturates3.7 g2 g
Carbohydrate45 g24 g
of which sugars12 g6.3 g
Fibre16 g8.5 g
Protein6.2 g3.3 g
Salt0.2 g0.11 g
Manganese1.5 mg (73%)0.77 mg (38%)
**Reference Intake--
Serves 1--
View all Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars

151 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great flavour and filling

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

The texture of these bars is pleasant. I have never had a flapjack type bar in this flavour but am a keen fan of lemon. I think the citrus comes through well and it was really enjoyable. They are great for on the go and are a good filling snack

Wow..

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

These are absolutely gorgeous, the flapjacks aren't overpoweringly lemon flavoured, they're soft, cooked perfectly, flavours merge together beautifully and they're very filling! I've been having one in the morning with a cup of coffee and they do take me until lunch time. I 100% recommend them, they also don't fall apart when you bite into them which is a plus!

Tasty

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

These snacks are very tasty but the portions are small but I know they are supposed to be healthy and eaten in between meals just to keep you going. Despite the size they are quite filling for a small bar.

Great But A Bit Too Much Sugar

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

I really like these Graze Lively Lemon oat bar tray, fibre flapjacks. They have a great lemony sweet flavour and keep me going whilst I'm at work. Each box contains 3 bars. My only concern is the 6.3 g of sugar.

Love it!

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

I've been a fan of Graze products for many years but equally a fan of lemon drizzle. This combines the two in the form of a flapjack and it's amazing. Great taste. Great banding and the perfect grazing portion. 10/10

Great flavour

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

The lemon flavour really came through without being too sweet or too sour. Portion was a really nice size too great as a mid morning snack wasn't heavy on the stomach and didn't leave an odd after taste

Love them!

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

These are quite possibly my favourite snack from the whole graze range. The flavour is incredible! Very fresh without being too full on. They're so convenient for travelling and the kids love them for their packed lunch treats too!

Not the best, not the worst

3 stars

Review from GRAZE

Dare I say it, this was a little bit too lemony, so much so that it was a bit overwhelming for the tastebuds! The texture was good but it was hard to get past all that flavour. If you really love lemon; this is for you. Would have liked to of tasted the drizzle a bit more for sure!

Yummy

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

I'm soooo happy with its soooo tasty and light and the packaging of it is cute Im a big fan of graze my family enjoy it I finally found a good snack to have while on a diet I really like the lemon flavor of it

Great flavour

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

Really nice flavour and also very filling. Would highly recommend as a sweet treat. Great product will definitely buy again.............................................................................

1-10 of 151 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

