We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Muller Corner Vanilla & Banana Chocolate Balls & Flakes 6 X 124G

4.5(26)Write a review
Muller Corner Vanilla & Banana Chocolate Balls & Flakes 6 X 124G
£ 3.00
£0.40/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour yogurt with milk & white chocolate coated puffed rice balls (8%) on the side Banana yogurt with milk chocolate coated cornflakes (8%) on the side
  • The Big Active Giveaway
  • Prizes to be Won Every Day!*
  • *Terms and Conditions apply, see back of pack.
  • *Promotion opens 25 April 2022 (00:01) and closes on 07 August 2022 (23:59). Open to residents of UK & ROI, 18+. Visit www.mulleractivegiveaway.com (or scan QR code) and enter your full name, postal address, email address, and proof of purchase, to find out if you have won one of our Instant Win Prizes. Skill test for ROI residents. Instant Win Prizes allocated and won at random. Purchase & internet access required. Retain promotional flow wrap & proof of purchase.
  • No purchase necessary for NI residents. Max 1 entry per person per day. 1 pack = 1 entry. See www.mulleractivegiveaway.com for full terms and conditions and full details of prizes. Event Ticket Prizes only available up until 10th June 2022. Promoter: Muller UK & Ireland Group LLP.
  • 789 prizes available: 315 x Coupons for a Müller Corner Multi-pack, 105 x Müller branded water bottles, 165 x Müller branded bags, 93 x Family Tickets to the Müller Outdoor Championships (dates fixed and restrictions apply), 45 x Müller branded fitness sets, 15 x £/€ 150 Sportswear e-vouchers, 15 x £/€ 150 Trainers e-vouchers, 15 x Footballs, 15 x Sports watches, 3 x Mountain bikes, 3 x Exercise bikes. See website for full details. Prizes shown are for illustrative purpose only.
  • Supporting Next Generation Farmers
  • For more information about this initiative, see our websit.
  • Official Yogurt as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics & Athletics Ireland.
  • Müller Corner are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote, crunchy chocolate or granola! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.
  • Müller and Corner are registered trade marks of the Müller Group.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 744G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Eggs, Nuts

Storage

Best before see top of pack.Keep refrigerated.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 124g ℮

  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Vanilla Chocolate Balls x 3
  • Banana Chocolate Flakes x 3

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (Gluten), Rice Flour, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Stabiliser: Pectins, Colour: Carotenes, Lactose (Milk), Glazing Agent: Acacia Gum, Whey Powder (Milk), Barley Malt, Salt, Milk Protein, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Eggs, Nuts

Storage

  • Best before see top of pack.Keep refrigerated.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy580kJ (138kcal)
Fat5.0g
of which saturates3.1g
Carbohydrate18.1g
of which sugars16.0g
Protein4.4g
Salt0.17g
Calcium110mg (17% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Vanilla Chocolate Balls x 3
  • Banana Chocolate Flakes x 3

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Banana Purée (4%), Maize Flour, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent: Acacia Gum, Lactose (Milk), Coconut Oil, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Whey Powder (Milk), Barley Malt (Gluten), Stabilser: Pectins, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Carotenes

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Eggs, Nuts

Storage

  • Best before see top of pack.Keep refrigerated.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy572kJ (136kcal)
Fat4.8g
of which saturates3.0g
Carbohydrate18.0g
of which sugars15.2g
Protein4.5g
Salt0.22g
Calcium100ml (15% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Intake-
View all Indulgent Yoghurts & Dairy Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

26 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Expensive

3 stars

For products too expensive

Quality was good but prefer Vanilla Chocolate Bal

4 stars

Quality was good but prefer Vanilla Chocolate Balls one.

My favourite pud

5 stars

My favourite pud! I love the banana flakes and my granddaughter always goes for the chocolate balls.

Healthy and good value

5 stars

Good taste+quality makes a good snack.

Liked

5 stars

Son likes them, I don't personally. They are his go to for breakfast and basically his only source of any form of dairy.

yoghurt seems weaker

3 stars

yoghurt seems weaker

Very refreshing.

4 stars

Very refreshing.

I love the flavour and creamyness of these.

5 stars

I love the flavour and creamyness of these.

Me and my youngest son really like them. But I man

5 stars

Me and my youngest son really like them. But I manily get them for my son. He loves them

Lovely

5 stars

These yoghurts are really tasty

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here