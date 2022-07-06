Muller Corner Vanilla & Banana Chocolate Balls & Flakes 6 X 124G

Expensive
For products too expensive
Quality was good but prefer Vanilla Chocolate Balls one.
My favourite pud! I love the banana flakes and my granddaughter always goes for the chocolate balls.
Healthy and good value
Good taste+quality makes a good snack.
Liked
Son likes them, I don't personally. They are his go to for breakfast and basically his only source of any form of dairy.
yoghurt seems weaker
Very refreshing.
I love the flavour and creamyness of these.
Me and my youngest son really like them. But I manily get them for my son. He loves them
Lovely
These yoghurts are really tasty