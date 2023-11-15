We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sci-Mx Ultra Plant Protein Chocolate Hazelnut 900G

Sci-Mx Ultra Plant Protein Chocolate Hazelnut 900G

2(2)
£26.00

£2.89/100g

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

SCI-MX Ult Plant Protein Choc Hazelnut 900g
Ultra Plant Protein is a dairy free formula developed with the same high quality nutritional benefits of Ultra Whey™. Our unique fast digesting formula is ideal for active individuals looking to increase their protein intake without compromise.
Post-WorkoutLean Muscle DevelopmentLow SugarAdvanced Plant-Based High Protein BlendKey Aminos33 Grams Protein Per Serving
Pack size: 900G
Low Sugar

Ingredients

Non-GMO Pea Protein Isolate, Non-GMO Hydrolysed Pea Protein Isolate, Non-GMO Rice Protein, Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Sodium Chloride, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Aquamin™ Magnesium, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium), DigeZyme® (Digestive Enzymes), Vitamin B Complex (Nicotinamide, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Thiamine HCI, Pyridoxine HCI, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, D-Biotin, Cyanocobalamin), Zinc Citrate

Net Contents

900g ℮

