Pot Pasta King Bolognese 73G

4.5(38)Write a review
Pot Pasta King Bolognese 73G
£1.00
£13.70/kg

Product Description

  • Instant pasta in a bolognese sauce
  • Down on snack ideas? Don't go hungry fusilli reasons! Grab yourself a tasty pot of King Pot Pasta Bolognese brought to you by the nation's favourite noodle brand* – Pot Noodle. This snack pot is so easy to make (just add hot water) and it only takes 5 minutes. Potentially the best way to try a taste of Italy without the hassle - at work, at home, on the go. Because life’s too short to be stuck behind the stove! That’s why we’ve made sure all our pots bring you great taste in just 5 minutes. So you can spend less time cooking and more time living. Try our full range of Italian flavours to find which you love best. Looking for an all-time classic? Try our Pasta Carbonara or Tomatoey Mozzarella snacks. Or for those of you who like things hot, Spicy Arrabbiata could be the one for you. All our pots are perfect to keep in the cupboard for when you fancy snacking on something quick and easy that still tastes amazing. The entire pot pasta range is free from artificial colours and has no added MSG. Each of our quick snacks also provides a source of protein. *Nielsen Retail Measurement Service for the Mini Meals - Snack Pot segment for the 52-week period ending 28/12/2019
  • King Pot Pasta Bolognese from the makers of the nation's favourite noodle brand*
  • Just add boiling water to this filling snack pot
  • Experience the taste of Italy in just 5 minutes with this bolognese pasta
  • Try our full range of Italian pot snacks, available in 4 classic flavours
  • This quick pasta snack is a source of protein
  • A delicious pasta pot with no artificial colours or added MSG
  • Pack size: 73G

Information

Ingredients

Pasta (66%) (durum WHEAT semolina, dried EGG white), tomato puree powder† (12%), potato starch, onion powder† (4.5%), flavourings (contain MILK), sugar, yeast extract, salt, spices (garlic powder†, pepper), iodised salt, carrot juice powder†, herbs (rosemary, oregano†, parsley†), carrots†, CELERIAC†, corn oil, onion juice concentrate†, caramel syrup, maltodextrin, sunflower oil. May contain soy and mustard. †From sustainable agriculture

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Lithuania

Preparation and Usage

  • 1) Peel back lid halfway and pour boiling water up to fill line. 2) Stir thoroughly to the bottom, replace lid and leave for 5 minutes while you check out @POTNOODLE 3) Stir again, give us a follow, and tuck in while it's hot. (Psst! Do not reheat!)

Net Contents

73g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)368 kJ1100 kJ13%
Energy (kcal)87 kcal261 kcal0%
Fat (g)0.5 g1.5 g2%
of which saturates (g)<0.1 g0.2 g1%
Carbohydrate (g)17 g52 g20%
of which sugars (g)3.1 g9.2 g10%
Fibre (g)1.1 g3.4 g0%
Protein (g)2.9 g8.7 g17%
Salt (g)0.55 g1.6 g27%
1 portion = 299 g. (Pack contains 1 portions)---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

38 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tasty

5 stars

Review from POT PASTA

Love these as my go to snack at work , tasty and the pasta softeners nicely.

Tasty and very filling.

4 stars

Review from POT PASTA

Now I wasn't expecting a Michelin star bolognese or an authentic tasting one out of a tub that just requires some hot water but I was actually surprised. First of all it's amde by a trusted brand and the concept is easy. Quick, on the go , no messing around kind of food. Just add hot water and stir. Takes two minutes and you have a hot meal. The pot itself is large and very filling. Definitely could share or eat by yourself if your hungry. Tastes really nice. Has a meaty taste and you can taste the tomatoes and herbs. Would buy these again. Definitely hit the spot. Cheap, filling and tasty.

Super tasty

5 stars

Review from POT PASTA

A great addition to the brand. It was just as quick to make and something that we now purchase for those quick snack moments. It is the perfect portion size and is really flavoursome. It kept me full till dinner. Highly recommend

Amazing

5 stars

Review from POT PASTA

Pasta is my favourite thing to eat and pot noodles are my favourite quick snack so when I found out they did pot pastas I was so excited!! They are amazing, I went and stocked up more, my little boy loves these as well! Definitely recommend!

Fantastic

5 stars

Review from POT PASTA

It was quick and easy to make i love the fact there is no washing up and its a substantial meal to keep my stomach full for a few hours while I was working I found it full of flavour and felt full after eating it I would reccomend this product yo freinds and family

Lovely taste bit a bit stodgy

4 stars

Review from POT PASTA

Lovely flavours but needs more water adding so it isn't stodgy. I prepared as per the instructions but it was quite stodgy so I added more water and it was alot better and easier to eat. All full of flavour and creamy

Good quality

3 stars

Review from POT PASTA

Very good flavour and easy to make and use will purchase more its up there my favourite have already purchased more. Its easy to make flavour is outstanding and loved eating it i put a little less water in as I prefer a thicker sauce.

So yummy

5 stars

Review from POT PASTA

First of this is so tasty and so filling I enjoyed every bite of it it's definitely worth every penny you'd spend on it I'd recommend to anyone it's also a fast meal if your busy all the time I tell you this is amazing

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Review from POT PASTA

All I can say is that I have now been out and brought more I absolutely recommend for anyone looking for a snack as they taste of what they say and at first I was a bit skeptic all of the pasta being still hard but no absolutely perfect

