Pot Pasta King Bolognese 73G

Tasty
Review from POT PASTA
Love these as my go to snack at work , tasty and the pasta softeners nicely.
Review from POT PASTA
Now I wasn't expecting a Michelin star bolognese or an authentic tasting one out of a tub that just requires some hot water but I was actually surprised. First of all it's amde by a trusted brand and the concept is easy. Quick, on the go , no messing around kind of food. Just add hot water and stir. Takes two minutes and you have a hot meal. The pot itself is large and very filling. Definitely could share or eat by yourself if your hungry. Tastes really nice. Has a meaty taste and you can taste the tomatoes and herbs. Would buy these again. Definitely hit the spot. Cheap, filling and tasty.
Super tasty
Review from POT PASTA
A great addition to the brand. It was just as quick to make and something that we now purchase for those quick snack moments. It is the perfect portion size and is really flavoursome. It kept me full till dinner. Highly recommend
Amazing
Review from POT PASTA
Pasta is my favourite thing to eat and pot noodles are my favourite quick snack so when I found out they did pot pastas I was so excited!! They are amazing, I went and stocked up more, my little boy loves these as well! Definitely recommend!
Fantastic
Review from POT PASTA
It was quick and easy to make i love the fact there is no washing up and its a substantial meal to keep my stomach full for a few hours while I was working I found it full of flavour and felt full after eating it I would reccomend this product yo freinds and family
Lovely taste bit a bit stodgy
Review from POT PASTA
Lovely flavours but needs more water adding so it isn't stodgy. I prepared as per the instructions but it was quite stodgy so I added more water and it was alot better and easier to eat. All full of flavour and creamy
Good quality
Review from POT PASTA
Very good flavour and easy to make and use will purchase more its up there my favourite have already purchased more. Its easy to make flavour is outstanding and loved eating it i put a little less water in as I prefer a thicker sauce.
So yummy
Review from POT PASTA
First of this is so tasty and so filling I enjoyed every bite of it it's definitely worth every penny you'd spend on it I'd recommend to anyone it's also a fast meal if your busy all the time I tell you this is amazing
Absolutely delicious
Review from POT PASTA
All I can say is that I have now been out and brought more I absolutely recommend for anyone looking for a snack as they taste of what they say and at first I was a bit skeptic all of the pasta being still hard but no absolutely perfect