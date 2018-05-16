We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fried Vegetable Gyoza 210G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Fried Vegetable Gyoza 210G
£2.50
£1.20/100g

One vegetable gyoza with dip

Energy
161kJ
39kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.8g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 948kJ / 227kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned vegetables in steamed pastry and lightly fried with a soy and ginger dipping sauce sachet.
  • Food worth celebrating Crispy fried dumplings filled with a medley of seasoned vegetables
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (33%) [Cabbage, Carrot, Petit Pois, Radish, Onion, Spring Onion, Shallot], Wheat Flour, Soy and Ginger Dipping Sauce [Maltose, Water, Ginger, Soya Beans, Rice Vinegar, Wheat Flour, Sesame Oil, Salt], Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Tapioca Starch, Shiitake Mushroom, Salt, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Garlic, Soya Beans.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 12-14 mins Remove all packaging and set the sauce to one side - do not heat the dip. Place the frozen gyozas in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Cook to a golden colour and do not overcook. To defrost the sauce, place the unopened sachet in a bowl of warm water until thoroughly defrosted (approximately 2 -3 minutes). Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

210g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne vegetable gyoza with dip (17g**)
Energy948kJ / 227kcal161kJ / 39kcal
Fat10.6g1.8g
Saturates2.6g0.4g
Carbohydrate27.8g4.7g
Sugars7.1g1.2g
Fibre3.0g0.5g
Protein3.6g0.6g
Salt0.95g0.16g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 210g typically weighs 170g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

View all Party Food & Canapes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here