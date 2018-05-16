Tesco Fried Vegetable Gyoza 210G

One vegetable gyoza with dip
- Energy
- 161kJ
-
- 39kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.8g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.16g
- 3%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 948kJ / 227kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned vegetables in steamed pastry and lightly fried with a soy and ginger dipping sauce sachet.
- Food worth celebrating Crispy fried dumplings filled with a medley of seasoned vegetables
- Pack size: 210G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (33%) [Cabbage, Carrot, Petit Pois, Radish, Onion, Spring Onion, Shallot], Wheat Flour, Soy and Ginger Dipping Sauce [Maltose, Water, Ginger, Soya Beans, Rice Vinegar, Wheat Flour, Sesame Oil, Salt], Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Tapioca Starch, Shiitake Mushroom, Salt, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Garlic, Soya Beans.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 12-14 mins Remove all packaging and set the sauce to one side - do not heat the dip. Place the frozen gyozas in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Cook to a golden colour and do not overcook. To defrost the sauce, place the unopened sachet in a bowl of warm water until thoroughly defrosted (approximately 2 -3 minutes). Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Carton. Recycle
Net Contents
210g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One vegetable gyoza with dip (17g**)
|Energy
|948kJ / 227kcal
|161kJ / 39kcal
|Fat
|10.6g
|1.8g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|27.8g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|7.1g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.6g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.95g
|0.16g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 210g typically weighs 170g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
