Tesco Apple Infused Apple Pieces 100G

Tesco Apple Infused Apple Pieces 100G

Per 30g

Energy
451kJ
106kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.4g

high

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1503kJ / 355kcal

Product Description

  • Apple flavour dried apple pieces.
  • FOR BAKING & TOPPING A fruity flavour for any breakfast cereal, bakes and desserts
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Apple (43%), Dextrose, Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Maize Starch, Concentrated Apple Juice, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1503kJ / 355kcal451kJ / 106kcal
Fat0.8g0.2g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate82.7g24.8g
Sugars54.6g16.4g
Fibre7.2g2.2g
Protein0.6g0.2g
Salt0.17g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

