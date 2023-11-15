We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Toffifee White Chocolate 125G

Toffifee White Chocolate 125G

A hazelnut (10 %) in a caramel cup (41 %) with skimmed milk-crème filling (37 %) topped with white chocolate (12 %).
Smooth and creamy - sooo delicious: the unique taste of Toffifee white chocolate! A crunchy hazelnut in chewy caramel with a light crème filling, topped with white chocolate - for everyone who loves white chocolate.
Storck® Part of Your World®
Pack size: 125G

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Hazelnuts (13.1 %), Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder (8.1 %), Lactose (Milk), Humectant: Sorbitol Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Condensed Whey (Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Cream Powder (Milk), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins, Flavourings (contains Peanuts), Buttermilk Powder, Salt

Allergy Information

May also contain other Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

125g ℮

